Matthew Hayden calls for fresh Sandpapergate probe: Details here
What's the story
Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden has called for a reinvestigation into the infamous "Sandpapergate" scandal. The call comes after Usman Khawaja's recent autobiography, Sabr, alleged that all players in the Australian dressing room were aware of ball tampering during the 2018 Newlands Test against South Africa. On Sunday, Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg said that there is no need for a fresh investigation.
Trust concerns
We need to ask specific questions, says Hayden
Hayden stressed that there are trust issues in Australian cricket and called for specific questions to be asked.
"Whether it's with Cricket Australia or an independent assessment process, I think we need to ask specific questions and we need to identify if there are grounds for further inquiry," he said on Star Sports show 'Sandpapergate, the unsettled debate.'
He added that a fair process should be followed for everyone involved.
Reconciliation call
Reconciliation can't happen without trust, integrity
Hayden stressed the importance of reconciliation in Australian cricket, saying it can't happen as long as there are doubts about integrity and trust.
He said, "It's unimaginable to think that the game can't actually get itself into a position where it at least understand a little bit further around the seriousness of this matter and then come up with some sort of process..."
He also called for current and former players involved in that series to have their say officially.
Captain's defense
Test captain Pat Cummins calls Khawaja's claims 'nonsense'
In response to Khawaja's claims, Australian Test captain Pat Cummins held a press conference last week.
He called Khawaja's allegations "100% wrong" and "complete and utter nonsense."
Cummins admitted that while he supports Khawaja's right to tell his story, it is important to be accountable for what is said and done.
Balanced view
I take both sides seriously, says Hayden
Hayden said he takes both Khawaja's account and Cummins's denial seriously.
He stressed the need to differentiate between what someone has seen personally and what they think others knew.
"I can, however, condemn what has happened without pretending I can settle every dispute on the facts," he added.
CA's position
CA CEO Todd Greenberg reiterates stance on investigation
On Sunday, Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg reiterated the cricketing body's stance on the issue.
He said, "There's absolutely no benefit in going back. That's the clear position of the CA board."
Greenberg added that they are comfortable with the outcome of the investigation based on information received, including what has been seen from Usman Khawaja.