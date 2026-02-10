T20 WC: Matthew Kuhnemann ready to bowl in any phase  

Matthew Kuhnemann, Australia 's left-arm spinner, is ready to take on any role in his first-ever ICC tournament. He has bowled in all three phases of the T20 game during his time with Brisbane Heat. This includes regularly bowling during Powerplay (21 overs), middle overs (149), and death (34). "As a finger spinner these days, you got to be ready to bowl the first to the 20th and everything in between," he told cricket.com.au ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup .

Debut details Kuhnemann well-prepared for the tournament Having made his T20I debut last year, Kuhnemann is well-prepared for this tournament. The spin-friendly conditions in Sri Lanka, where Australia will play their first four World Cup matches, are particularly favorable. Australia's first two matches will be at Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium and then move to Kandy's Pallekele Stadium for the last two group games. The spinner currently owns 55 T20I wickets at an economy of 7.70. He has managed just two scalps across six T20Is.

Bowling stats His numbers in Sri Lanka Spin bowlers have taken over 45% of the wickets in T20 internationals in Sri Lanka, with an economy rate one run less on average per over than their pace bowling counterparts. This bodes well for Kuhnemann, who has claimed 63% of his 35 international wickets on the island nation. He has played most of his matches in Sri Lanka (six out of 16), having made his ODI debut at Pallekele Stadium in 2022.

Bowling strategy Keep it simple, says Kuhnemann Kuhnemann said the key to bowling in Sri Lankan conditions is to keep it as "simple as possible." He stressed that accuracy is key and not overplaying your role when the wicket offers some assistance. "There's obviously been a build-up to this World Cup in subcontinent conditions, so it gives me a chance and I'm really excited to be here," he added.

