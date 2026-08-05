Matthew Short completes 4,500 runs and 200 T20 sixes: Stats
What's the story
Australian batter Matthew Short scored a 71-run knock off 47 balls for Welsh Fire against Manchester Super Giants in the 21st match of The Hundred on Wednesday. Short's heroics helped his side get to a score of 155/4 off 100 balls. Alongside Phil Salt (48), Short added an 125-run opening stand. He was dismissed shortly after Salt's wicket with Welsh Fire being 130/2.
Information
A compact knock on offer
Short's knock was laced with 8 fours and 2 sixes. He struck at 151.06. It was a compact knock from Short's blade, who set the tone with Salt for Welsh Fire. Paul Walter finally dismissed Short to help MSG gain impetus.
Numbers
Short clocks dual T20 milestones
With this knock of 71, Short surpassed the 4,500-run mark overall in T20s.
He now owns 4,513 runs at 29.69. Short recorded his 29th fifty. He also owns three centuries.
Meanwhile, Short also went past 200 sixes in the 20-over format.
Short has now smoked 201 sixes, as per Cricinfo.
In The Hundred, Short has 411 runs at 24.17 (50s: 3).