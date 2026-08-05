Matthew Short completes 4,500 runs and 200 T20 sixes: Stats

With this knock of 71, Short surpassed the 4,500-run mark overall in T20s.

He now owns 4,513 runs at 29.69. Short recorded his 29th fifty. He also owns three centuries.

Meanwhile, Short also went past 200 sixes in the 20-over format.

Short has now smoked 201 sixes, as per Cricinfo.

In The Hundred, Short has 411 runs at 24.17 (50s: 3).