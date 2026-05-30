Australia's Matthew Short slams his 4th ODI half-century: Key stats

Australian cricket team batter Matthew Short played a fine knock versus Pakistan in the 1st ODI held at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. Short, who opened for Australia, struck a patient 76-ball 55. Notably, the Pakistan cricket team had Australia in a spot of bother which then required Short to build. He was finally dismissed in the 27th over with Australia being 123/5. Here's more.

Knock Short steadies Australia's ship Short and Alex Carey added 34 runs for the 1st wicket before Josh Inglis walked in and was part of a 28-run partnership alongside Short. Once Inglis departed (62/2), Australia lost both Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green for ducks to get reduced to 68/4. Short and Matt Renshaw steadied the ship with a 55-run stand for the 5th wicket before Arafat Minhas dismissed Short.

Runs Maiden fifty against Pakistan for Short Short's knock of 55 was laced with 6 fours. In 19 ODIs for the Aussies, Short has raced to 447 runs at 26.29. His strike rate is 89.93, as per ESPNcricinfo. He registered his 4th ODI fifty. Against Pakistan, Short slammed his maiden fifty. From 4 matches, he owns 97 runs at 24.25.

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