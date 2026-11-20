Mauricio Pochettino addresses 1st press conference as Manchester United boss
What's the story
Mauricio Pochettino, the new head coach of Manchester United, has held his first press conference ahead of the crucial Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday. The Argentine manager, who replaced Michael Carrick after a 4-4 draw against Aston Villa, expressed his excitement about joining such an "amazing club." He emphasized that the team's primary focus is to be fully prepared for their upcoming match at Anfield.
Liverpool
Pochettino fully focused on Liverpool clash
Pochettino said he is excited to be here at Man United.
"I don't know if we were close or not in the past, but the important thing is that we are here and we are so excited to be here, and I think that it's an amazing club," he told reporters on Friday.
He added that the focus in solely on Sunday's clash against Liverpool at Anfield.
"It's about adapting in the last few days, you know, and I think it's a race to arrive, you know, in condition to be competitive against Liverpool. And now our focus is 100% on Liverpool in the game on Sunday."
Players
Pochettino keen on improving players
Pochettino said it's his job to improve the players at Man United.
"We arrived with the idea to create something from scratch, from our own ideas. And we love to work. We find very supportive people at that club, which may ease the adaptation, but at the same time, we need to improve our players."
He also stated the focus isn't on culture.
"We need to, like always, we need to improve your player. Improve all the way to create. You know the way to find a way to perform, and we are not focused on culture because it's a massive world of culture, culture, culture," the Argentine added.
Captaincy concerns
'Bruno is our captain'
Another pressing issue is the future of captain Bruno Fernandes, who has reportedly rejected two contract extensions from United.
The midfielder will be a free agent next summer unless an agreement is reached for an extension or sale in January.
Pochettino confirmed that Fernandes will remain the club's captain.
"Bruno is our captain, and I think he's a very important player, but all the players need to feel that they are important, from the top to the bottom or from the bottom to the top."
"But Bruno is our captain and he is a very important player. I think we will have time afterwards to talk about the things that you ask me."
Squad
'I want to have say on the squad'
Pochettino also said he wants to have a say on the squad despite being head coach and not manager.
"I know that I'm being a head coach. I am the guy who is going to decide, the squad for Sunday, and I'm going to pick the starting XI," he said.
"I'm going to make the changes, and of course, in the future I would like to be involved in all the main decisions that, will happen in the squad."
Running
Poch on United's running statistics this season
The Argentine also faced questions about the club's running statistics this season. It's an area which attracted criticism during Carrick's time in charge.
Pochettino was reluctant to dwell into comparisons or make judgements based purely on the numbers.
He insisted that statistics must be considered within the wider context.
"But I see that is a debate that I don't like to go in because I think we cannot talk about things without context, and data is about context," he said.
"If you don't put context on the data, I think it's very dangerous to talk, and I think that it's easy to manipulate the data."
Improvement
Pochettino wants to improve the data and numbers
Pochettino did acknowledge that statistics can provide an indication of what is happening on the pitch.
He stated improving United's numbers will be a priority.
"I need to be honest, sometimes data shows something that you can then see on the field," he said.
"We are going to be very focused and try to improve our data, our numbers, in every single area of the field. And of course, we are here not to denounce things. We are here to build something with our players and with the club, and try to perform and win games."