Pochettino said he is excited to be here at Man United.

"I don't know if we were close or not in the past, but the important thing is that we are here and we are so excited to be here, and I think that it's an amazing club," he told reporters on Friday.

He added that the focus in solely on Sunday's clash against Liverpool at Anfield.

"It's about adapting in the last few days, you know, and I think it's a race to arrive, you know, in condition to be competitive against Liverpool. And now our focus is 100% on Liverpool in the game on Sunday."