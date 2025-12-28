BBL, Glenn Maxwell becomes 2nd batter with 150 sixes: Stats

Melbourne Stars have made a blistering start to their Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 campaign, winning their first four matches. Their latest victory came against Sydney Thunder on Sunday night, where they won by nine wickets at Manuka Oval. The win was achieved after the Stars bowled out Thunder for just 128 runs. In response, a 9-wicket win was completed. Glenn Maxwell shone with a 20-ball 39* as he became the 2nd batter in BBL history to complete 150 sixes.

Batting brilliance Maxwell joins the party The Stars's opening pair, Joe Clarke and Sam Harper, put up an impressive performance, adding 86 runs. Clarke scored a quickfire 60 off 37 balls while Harper remained unbeaten on 29 off 27 balls. Maxwell also contributed to the victory with an unbeaten knock of 39 runs. He was part of an unbeaten 46-run stand alongside Harper. He sealed victory for his side with a six in the 14th over.

Sixes Maxwell joins Chris Lynn in exclusive club Maxwell hit 5 fours and 2 sixes in this contest. With his first six, Maxwell completed the mark of 150 as he now owns 151 maximums. As per ESPNcricinfo, Chris Lynn is the leading six-hitter in BBL history with 220 maximums from 130 matches. Alongside Lynn, Maxwell is also one of the two batters in BBL with 3,000-plus runs. Lynn owns 3,986 runs at 35.58. Meanwhile, Maxwell has raced to 3,282 runs at 35.29 from 122 matches (115 innings).

Information Maxwell has clobbered 567 sixes in 20-over format With these two sixes in Sunday's match, Maxwell has now got to a tally of 567 in T20s. From 492 matches (458 innings), Maxwell has scored 10,889 runs at 27.77. He owns 8 hundreds and 58 fifties.