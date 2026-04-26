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Home / News / Sports News / Glenn Maxwell slams his 59th half-century in T20 cricket: Stats
Glenn Maxwell slams his 59th half-century in T20 cricket: Stats
Hyderabad Kingsmen scored 244 runs

Glenn Maxwell slams his 59th half-century in T20 cricket: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha
Apr 26, 2026
07:20 pm
What's the story

In a must-win encounter of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 season, Hyderabad Kingsmen defeated RawalPindiz on Sunday. The match was played at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi. Kingsmen scored 244-6 against RawalPindiz, who were later folded for 136 in 17.1 overs. The Kingsmen's innings was led by fifties from Usman Khan, Kusal Perera, and Glenn Maxwell. Australian star Maxwell came to bat at number 7 and scored 70 runs.

Partnership

A solid 108-run partnership between Perera and Maxwell

Maxwell walked in when his side was reeling at 119/5 in the 10th over. Alongside Perera, he was part of a 108-run stand off just 59 balls. Maxwell rolled back the years with a gutsy and solid show. He smashed 8 fours and three sixes, striking at 189.19. Perera played a supporting role before going on to remain unbeaten on 50 off 30 balls. Maxwell was run out in the 20th over.

Stats

67th fifty-plus score from Maxwell's blade

Maxwell has raced to 11,082 runs from 509 T20s (473 innings) at an average of 27.43. His strike rate reads 154.17, as per ESPNcricinfo. This was the batter's 59th fifty in the format. He also owns 8 hundreds besides posting 38 ducks. Maxwell has smoked 576 sixes and 925 fours.

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PSL 2026: Maiden fifty of the season for Maxwell

This was Maxwell's maiden fifty in PSL 2026. From six games, Maxwell owns a paltry 96 runs at 19.20. He had scored 26 runs from 5 matches before this knock of 70.

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