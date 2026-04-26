Glenn Maxwell slams his 59th half-century in T20 cricket: Stats

Partnership

A solid 108-run partnership between Perera and Maxwell

Maxwell walked in when his side was reeling at 119/5 in the 10th over. Alongside Perera, he was part of a 108-run stand off just 59 balls. Maxwell rolled back the years with a gutsy and solid show. He smashed 8 fours and three sixes, striking at 189.19. Perera played a supporting role before going on to remain unbeaten on 50 off 30 balls. Maxwell was run out in the 20th over.