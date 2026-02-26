Ranji Trophy final: Mayank Agarwal leads Karnataka's fightback with century

Karnataka's seasoned opener Mayank Agarwal has led a brave fightback on Day 3 of the ongoing 2025-26 Ranji Trophy final against Jammu and Kashmir in Hubli. He scored a stunning century on Day 3 after Auqib Nabi Dar dismantled Karnataka's top order. This was his second hundred of the season, and it could not have come at a better time. Here we look at his performance and stats.

Knock Agarwal's ton revives Karnataka Responding to J&K's first innings score of 584/10, Karnataka lost wickets at regular intervals in their first innings, with the score reading 57/4 at one stage. However, Agarwal held one end up and played an innings of composure and authority. He shared a partnership of 105 runs for the fifth wicket with Shreyas Gopal, who was dismissed after scoring 27. The former continued the good work and recorded a fine hundred.

Career 21st hundred in FC cricket This was his 21st hundred in First-Class cricket as he also boasts 48 fifties. The out-of-favor Indian Test opener has now raced to 8,850 FC runs across 124 games at an average of around 44, as per ESPNcricinfo. 1,488 of his FC runs have come for India in Tests at 41.33 (100s: 4, 50s: 6).

