Mayank Yadav rattles Zimbabwe with three-fer in 3rd T20I: Stats
What's the story
India registered a comfortable 35-run victory over Zimbabwe in the third and final T20I at Harare on Sunday. India smashed 192/5 in 20 overs as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played an explosive innings of 81 runs off just 49 balls. In response, India restricted Zimbabwe to a score of 157/7. Indian fast bowler Mayank Yadav claimed a match-winning three-fer. He was the pick of the Indian bowlers.
Bowling brilliance
Mayank shines with 3 wickets
Mayank led India's bowling attack with his pace and precision, picking up three wickets for 29 runs in his four overs.
He dismissed Brian Bennett on the first ball of the innings, a 147km/h thunderbolt taking the outside edge.
He went on to next dismiss Wessly Madhevere (28) and Brad Evans (14) to finish on a high.
Numbers
Mayank gets to nine wickets for India in T20Is
Mayank claimed his maiden three-fer in T20Is for India.
From six games, he owns nine scalps at an average of 17.22. His economy rate is a sound 6.73, as per Cricinfo.
In three matches versus Zimbabwe, Mayank has managed 5 wickets at 14.4. His ER is 6.54.
Overall in the 20-over format, Mayank has 30 wickets at 23.63.