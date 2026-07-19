Kylian Mbappe becomes highest scorer in World Cup history: Stats
What's the story
Kylian Mbappe became the highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history after scoring twice for France against England in the 2026 World Cup third-place playoff. The French captain surpassed Lionel Messi's tally of 21 goals with a stellar performance on football's biggest stage. Although he was quiet in the first half as England raced into a commanding 4-0 lead, Mbappe returned with renewed intent after half-time. Notably, the match ended 6-4 in England's favor. Besides his brace, Mbappe also clocked an assist.
Striking performance
Mbappe's brace takes him past Messi
Mbappe scored twice before the second-half hydration break, giving France a glimmer of hope and adding another milestone to his remarkable World Cup career.
The brace also took his tally to 10 goals in the tournament, moving him ahead of Messi in the race for the Golden Boot.
Despite France's struggles, Mbappe once again proved his mettle on football's biggest stage while continuing to break World Cup records.
Match highlights
Saka's hat-trick helps Three Lions win
In the first half, England produced a ruthless performance, racing into a commanding 4-0 lead over France.
Declan Rice opened the scoring before Ezri Konsa doubled the advantage with a well-taken finish.
Bukayo Saka then stole the show, scoring twice to cap off an impressive opening 45 minutes as England sliced through the French defense with pace and precision.
Despite Thomas Tuchel resting Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane on the bench, Saka made his opportunity count with a clinical brace in the first half and a penalty in second to complete his hat-trick.
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England win the contest 6-4
Mbappe's brace helped France get to 3-4 in the 66th minute. However, Saka scored a penalty in the 87th minute to make it 5-3 for England. Ousmane Dembele scored late on to see France go 4-5 before Bellingham's 96th-minute goal helped England win 6-4.
Career milestones
Mbappe continues his World Cup career with record-breaking run
Before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Miroslav Klose held the all-time tournament scoring record with 16 goals.
Messi surpassed that mark during the group stage, with Mbappe soon following suit by overtaking the former Germany striker.
After France's semi-final defeat to Spain, Didier Deschamps named Mbappe in his starting XI for the third-place playoff, his last match as national team coach.
Despite a quiet outing against Spain ending his impressive scoring run, he returned to form against England.
Information
Mbappe ends WC 2026 with 10 goals and 4 assists
Mbappe ended his 2026 World Cup campaign for France with a tally of 10 goals and 4 assists from 8 games. As mentioned, he scored twice against England and made an assist. He is now involved in 14 goals. Meanwhile, Messi is involved in 12 goals at 2026 World Cup (G8 A4).
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Mbappe owns 22 World Cup goals
From 22 World Cup games across three editions (2018, 2022 and 2026), Mbappe has raced to 22 goals. He is one above Messi, who owns 21 goals from 33 matches. Messi has the chance of surpassing Mbappe when Argentina take on Spain in the final on Sunday.
Record
4th player in World Cup history to record this feat
As per Opta, Mbappe became the fourth player in history to score 10 or more goals at a single World Cup.
He is also the first to achieve the feat in 56 years after Sandor Kocsis: 11 goals (1954), Just Fontaine: 13 goals (1958) and Gerd Muller: 10 goals (1970).
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Mbappe's 2026 World Cup campaign in numbers
As per Squawka, Mbappe clocked 41 shots (most) and attempted 39 take-ons (second-most). He also owns the most shots on target (23). He created 18 chances (joint-second most) and scored most goals (10). His 8 goals from open play is also the most. He managed 4 assists and had an xG of 6.87.