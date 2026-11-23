MCC responds to handshake controversy between India, Pakistan cricket teams
What's the story
The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the guardians of cricket's laws, has responded to the ongoing handshake controversy between Indian and Pakistani players. Fraser Stewart, MCC's Laws Manager and Head of Cricket, said that while they would like to see handshakes between players, it is not something they can enforce when circumstances are different. This statement comes after India's A Rising Stars team didn't shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts after a match in Doha on November 22.
Authority impact
Stewart's take on higher authorities' influence
Stewart acknowledged that the decision not to shake hands is likely influenced by higher authorities.
He said, "If there are edicts coming from above about handshakes, that's not something that MCC can control."
The statement highlights the complex dynamics at play in international cricket relations, especially between India and Pakistan.
Player conduct
What can the MCC control?
Stewart stressed that the MCC can only control what happens on the field.
He said, "The players respect each other, they respect the umpires and the authority of the umpires, and they respect the game."
This statement underscores how player conduct is paramount in maintaining cricket's integrity, even amid geopolitical tensions.
Sandpaper incident
Stewart on sandpaper debate in Australian cricket
Stewart also addressed the ongoing debate over the use of sandpaper in Australian cricket.
He said, "As far as the laws of cricket are concerned, what happened using sandpaper on the ball is a clear breach of the law."
His comments highlight how certain actions can clearly violate cricket's laws and lead to appropriate punishments.
Rule consideration
MCC open to free hits in Test cricket
Stewart also revealed that the MCC is open to the idea of introducing free hits after no-balls in Test cricket.
He said, "Free hits, they're not in the laws at the moment. It's something we will consider."
This statement indicates how cricket's governing bodies are willing to adapt rules for different formats of the game.
Accessibility efforts
Translating cricket laws into regional languages
The MCC is also working with national sports bodies to translate cricket's laws into regional languages.
Stewart said, "Part of our role is to make the game accessible. The laws are complicated."
This initiative aims at making cricket more understandable and accessible for players and fans alike, breaking down language barriers in understanding the game's rules.