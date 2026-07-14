'One of greats': McCullum lauds Kohli ahead of England-India ODIs 

McCullum recalled his time with Kohli at Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2018 IPL season.

The former New Zealand captain said he enjoyed spending time with the Indian batting star during their stint together.

"When his playing days eventually come to an end, his legacy will endure long after he retires. For now, though, I'd still like to see him score plenty of runs in this series. He is a true competitor and an absolute champion," McCullum said.