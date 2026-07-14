'One of greats': McCullum lauds Kohli ahead of England-India ODIs
What's the story
Brendon McCullum, the head coach of England's white-ball cricket team, has praised Indian batting legend Virat Kohli ahead of the upcoming ODI series between the two teams. He described Kohli as one of cricket's all-time greats and expressed his hopes for a successful campaign from the former India captain. Despite planning England's strategy against India in the three-match ODI series, McCullum wants to see Kohli perform well. "He is fiercely competitive and leaves absolutely nothing out on the field. He plays with his whole heart and is an extraordinary cricketer," McCullum said.
Shared experiences
McCullum recalls IPL memories with Kohli
McCullum recalled his time with Kohli at Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2018 IPL season.
The former New Zealand captain said he enjoyed spending time with the Indian batting star during their stint together.
"When his playing days eventually come to an end, his legacy will endure long after he retires. For now, though, I'd still like to see him score plenty of runs in this series. He is a true competitor and an absolute champion," McCullum said.
Enduring legacy
Kohli's impact on and off the field
McCullum emphasized Kohli's influence on an entire generation of cricketers, saying he has inspired many to fall in love with the game.
He also noted that Kohli has transcended cricket and become a global superstar, recognized not just in India but across the world.
"He has become a global superstar, someone recognised not just in cricket or in India, but across the world and in many other sports as well."
Lasting impact
Legacy will endure long after retirement, says McCullum
McCullum believes Kohli's legacy will continue to inspire future generations long after his retirement from the game.
He said, "When his playing days eventually come to an end, his legacy will endure long after he retires."
The England coach's comments highlight the respect and admiration Kohli commands in the cricketing world, even from those who are preparing to face him in high-stakes bilateral series.