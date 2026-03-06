Brendon McCullum keen to continue as England's head coach: Details

Brendon McCullum has expressed his desire to continue as England 's head coach, despite the team's recent exit from the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup. He believes that the challenges faced by his players this winter, including a disappointing Ashes series, will ultimately make them stronger. After England's thrilling semi-final loss to India at Wankhede Stadium, McCullum said he was "incredibly proud" of his players for their performance throughout the tournament.

Acknowledgment McCullum on team's mistakes in 'challenging' 6 months McCullum admitted that the team made some mistakes in a "challenging" six months, particularly regarding their drinking culture during the Ashes Down Under, where England lost 1-4. He said England strayed from the aggressive approach they had intended to take to Australia. The coach stressed on the need for honest conversations about their playing style and consistency in direction.

Future prospects ECB's review of men's teams Despite his current contract as England's all-formats coach until the end of 2027, which includes the next 50-over World Cup and home Ashes, the ECB had announced a "thorough" review of their men's teams in January. This process can now begin in earnest with no immediate commitments for the squads until June's Test series against New Zealand. McCullum expressed his love for the job despite its challenges and said he would "love to carry on."

Statment Here's what McCullum said "I think it's a great job. It doesn't come without its challenges, of course, but that's the nature of it. I feel like we've achieved some really cool things over the last few years, but there's still so much to achieve with the side across all formats," McCullum told Sky Sports after the match. "And I would love to carry on," he added. "We'll see what unfolds over the next little while."

