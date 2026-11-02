Will Marnus Labuschagne be dropped from Australia's Test team? 

McDonald pointed out the impressive performances of Cameron Green and Josh Inglis in the final Test's first innings.

Inglis scored a century on his last-minute inclusion for an injured Steven Smith, while Matt Renshaw emerged as the series' top run-scorer.

Despite Smith's struggles during the tour, McDonald doesn't think it has brought him closer to retirement.

He also confirmed Nathan Lyon is still their first-choice spinner but acknowledged discussions around the team's "age profile" will continue.