Formula 1, Lando Norris wins the 2026 Hungarian GP: Stats
What's the story
Lando Norris has claimed his first Grand Prix win of the season at the 2026 Hungarian GP. The McLaren driver dominated the race from start to finish, finishing a comfortable 15.080 seconds ahead of Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen. Mercedes's Kimi Antonelli completed the podium in third place. This victory marks a major milestone for Norris and McLaren as they head into the summer break on a high note.
Race details
Norris dominates the race
Norris made a clean start and quickly built a healthy gap. His McLaren was strong throughout the 70-lap race around the tight and twisty Hungaroring circuit.
Oscar Piastri, who was running second when he retired, had to retire with a gearbox issue, taking away the only real threat from within the McLaren team.
Post-race reactions
Verstappen surprises with 2nd-place finish
Despite a difficult weekend for Red Bull Racing, four-time champion Verstappen managed to recover well and finish second.
He was surprised by the result, saying, "I can't believe he's managed to finish second after the troubles Red Bull have had this weekend."
Mercedes's Antonelli held off late pressure from slower cars from Audi and Racing Bulls to secure third place on the podium.
Top 10
Top 10 drivers at Hungarian GP
1. Lando Norris (McLaren)
2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
3. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)
4. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
5. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari)
6. Isack Hadjar (Red Bull)
7. George Russell (Mercedes)
8. Liam Lawson (RB)
9. Nico Hulkenberg (Audi)
10. Arvid Lindblad (RB)
Information
Hamilton and Leclerc finish 4th and 5th
Lewis Hamilton of Scuderia Ferrari, finished the race on Antonelli's tail in fourth place but was penalized five seconds for speeding in the pit lane. He dropped to fifth behind his team-mate Charles Leclerc.
Numbers
Key numbers for Norris, Verstappen and Antonelli
Norris, who won the 2025 Formula 1 championship, claimed his maiden race win in 2026.
From 11 races this season, he has claimed three podium finishes.
Overall, this was his 47th podium finish in F1.
Verstappen claimed his 4th podium finish of the season. Overall, he has 131 podium finishes in F1.
Meanwhile, Antonelli picked up his 9th podium finish of the year.
Overall, he has 12 podiums.
Information
A look at the Driver's standings
Antonelli leads the pack with 219 points from 11 races this season. Hamilton is placed 2nd with 169 points under his belt. Russell is on 160 points and occupies third place. Leclerc remains 4th with with 138 points. McLaren's Norris (128) and Verstappen (109) follow suit.
Do you know?
Which team leads the show in F1 2026?
Mercedes continue to lead the show in the Formula 1 2026 season Team standings. Mercedes own 379 points and are ahead of Ferrari, who have 307 points. McLaren are third with 220 points secured so far. Red Bull Racing remain 4th with 177 points.