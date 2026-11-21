ATP Finals: Daniil Medvedev sets up Alexander Zverev semi-final show
What's the story
Daniil Medvedev has made it to the semi-finals of the 2026 ATP Finals for the fourth time and first since 2023. He achieved this by defeating Frances Tiafoe in a winner-takes-all clash at Inalpi Arena, Turin. The match ended with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-4 in favor of Medvedev. Both players had previously beaten Flavio Cobolli but lost to Carlos Alcaraz earlier this week in the Ivan Lendl Group.
Pathway
Highlights of the Medvedev vs Tiafoe match
Medvedev's journey to the semi-finals wasn't easy. He had a tough fight against Tiafoe, who gave him a run for his money.
The American player hit some powerful forehands when Medvedev dropped the ball short and even exploited the 30-year-old's deep court positioning at times.
However, a missed backhand slice in the first set gave Medvedev an important break of serve and Tiafoe lost his serve again at 4-4 in second set.
Upcoming challenges
Medvedev will take on Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals
Medvedev will now take on Alexander Zverev in the semis.
He has a 14-8 head-to-head lead over Zverev and is looking for his second ATP Finals title after winning it in 2020.
Zverev has been in top form and won all of his three matches in the group stage.
Meanwhile, the first semi-final of the event will see Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz take on Ben Shelton.
Career highlights
Tiafoe ends his best season with a 45-23 record
Tiafoe ended his best season with a 45-23 record on ATP Tour.
The 28-year-old, who made his debut at the ATP Finals this year, won the trophy in Halle and reached finals in Cincinnati and Acapulco.
Despite not making it to the semi-finals this time around, Tiafoe's performance throughout the year has been commendable.
Do you know?
Medvedev owns a 7-2 win-loss record over Tiafoe
Medvedev now owns a 7-2 win-loss record over Tiafoe on the ATP Tour. Notably, this was their 3rd meeting in the 2026 season. Medvedev sealed a 2-1 win in this regard.