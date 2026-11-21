Medvedev's journey to the semi-finals wasn't easy. He had a tough fight against Tiafoe, who gave him a run for his money.

The American player hit some powerful forehands when Medvedev dropped the ball short and even exploited the 30-year-old's deep court positioning at times.

However, a missed backhand slice in the first set gave Medvedev an important break of serve and Tiafoe lost his serve again at 4-4 in second set.