Cristiano Ronaldo marries Georgina Rodriguez: Their relationship timeline
What's the story
Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and model Georgina Rodriguez have tied the knot. The couple announced their engagement in August 2025 after dating for nearly eight years. They had shared the news on social media, with a picture of the stunning engagement ring. "One thing that I love, she didn't care about the ring. She asked me if I was honest, and I said, 'I want you, and I want to marry you,'" Ronaldo had told Piers Morgan in November 2025.
Family life
The couple's children
Ronaldo and Rodriguez have a large blended family. They are parents to twins Eva Maria and Mateo (June 2017), daughter Alana Martina (November 2017), and Bella (April 2022).
From a previous relationship, Ronaldo also has a son, Cristiano Jr. (June 2010).
The couple had announced in April 2022 that Bella's twin brother Angel had died during childbirth.
Background
Who is Georgina Rodriguez?
Rodriguez was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and later moved to Jaca, Spain. She pursued her passion for ballet until she was 16.
Afterward, she shifted her focus to fashion and worked as a sales associate at Gucci in Madrid.
It was here that she met Ronaldo in 2017 when he walked into the store after hours.
Career growth
Rodriguez's modeling career and business ventures
After going public with their relationship, Rodriguez became a popular figure. She has modeled for brands like Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Guess, Gucci, Prada, and Chanel.
In March 2024, she walked the runway at Paris Fashion Week.
The couple also started a real estate agency Bellhatria Real Estate before getting engaged in August 2025.
Personal insights
Reality show 'I am Georgina'
Rodriguez starred in a Spanish reality series I Am Georgina on Netflix. The show gave fans a glimpse into her life as a businesswoman and Ronaldo's partner.
The couple is committed to raising their children in a healthy, loving environment.
"Even though they have all the possibilities in the world, we make them work, understand that they have to be fighters," Rodriguez had said about their parenting approach.