Melbourne Stars, Renegades set to merge in historic BBL overhaul

Cricket Victoria's board has approved the merger of two Big Bash League (BBL) franchises, Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades. The decision comes as part of a broader strategy to privatize the competition. The merged entity will play under a new name in the upcoming season. It will happen across the Men's and Women's BBL ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Merger specifics New team to play at MCG SEN first reported the merger of the Stars and Renegades, with staff from both clubs being informed at CV's headquarters. The new team will don a new nickname and colors, which are yet to be decided by the CV board. However, it is confirmed that they will continue to play at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). James Rosengarten, the current general manager of Renegades, will head the merged team.

Player retention Players contracted with Stars Despite the merger, players contracted with Stars for the 2026/27 season will continue to play for their respective teams. Currently, Renegades are without a women's coach for next season after Simon Helmot's departure to Gulf Giants in ILT20. The coaching structures of both the merged team and the second franchise are yet to be finalized.

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Franchise sale Full sale and privatization details If a full sale isn't completed in time for the 2026/27 season, Renegades will continue under their existing name and colors but be run by a caretaker administration led by current Stars general manager Max Abbott. The second franchise is likely to be sold in full to a private investor once Cricket Australia (CA) approves the competition's privatization. CV is open to selling it to an IPL owner, with Sun Group and Reliance Industries reportedly interested.

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