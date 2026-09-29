Asian Games: Men's cricket gold to be shared in washout

India, the defending champions, reached the semifinals after their game against Afghanistan was washed out. Their progression was determined by their higher ICC T20I Ranking.

The Men in Blue, led by Shreyas Iyer, will take on Sri Lanka in the second semifinal on October 1.

The men's cricket competition in Nagoya has been marred by rain interruptions, with no knockout matches played so far.

Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, is the venue for all games.