Asian Games: Men's cricket gold to be shared in washout
What's the story
The gold medal for the 2026 Asian Games will be shared by both finalists if Saturday's final is washed out, confirmed the Asian Games organizing committee on Tuesday. This marks a change from the previous edition in Hangzhou (2023), where India were awarded gold after their match against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain. The current decision means the teams won't be separated by their rankings this time around.
Rule clarification
Organizing committee clarifies medal allocation
The organizing committee clarified that the men's cricket final has no reserve day.
"If the final is canceled, both finalist teams will be awarded gold medals. If the bronze medal match is canceled, both teams competing for third place will be awarded bronze medals," it said in a statement to The Indian Express.
The same rule applies to the bronze medal match too, where the two losing semi-finalists will clash.
Match cancelations
Rain interrupts men's cricket competition
India, the defending champions, reached the semifinals after their game against Afghanistan was washed out. Their progression was determined by their higher ICC T20I Ranking.
The Men in Blue, led by Shreyas Iyer, will take on Sri Lanka in the second semifinal on October 1.
The men's cricket competition in Nagoya has been marred by rain interruptions, with no knockout matches played so far.
Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, is the venue for all games.
Final scenario
India, Pakistan could reach final
If rain continues to pour, there may not be a match at all in Nisshin.
While India will feature in the second semifinal, Pakistan will face Bangladesh in the first earlier that day.
If the semifinals are also washed out, India and Pakistan would reach the final based on their superior rankings.
This could lead to a highly anticipated India-Pakistan final.