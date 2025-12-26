How Messi and Ronaldo reached new heights in 2025: Stats

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continued to stamp their authority despite being in the twilight of their football careers. 2025 was magical for the duo as they chipped in with superb performances at club and country level. It was a successful calendar year for them with a trophy each. Notably, they defied age to reach new heights in 2025. We decode their 2025 performance.

Messi Numbers Messi manages 46 goals and 28 assists in 2025 Messi made 54 appearances across all competitions at club and country level in calendar year 2025. He chipped in with 46 goals and 28 assists. 43 of his goals came for MLS club Inter Miami from 49 matches. And 29 of them came in the MLS from 28 games. For Argentina, Messi clocked three goals in 5 matches.

Ronaldo Numbers Ronaldo clocks 42 goal involvements in 2025 Ronaldo continued to shine for Al-Nassr and Portugal, recording 42 goal involvements in 2025. He scored 38 goals and made 4 assists from 44 appearances. Ronaldo scored 8 goals in 9 appearances for Portugal, helping them win the Nations League and gaining a ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. 30 of his goals came for Al-Nassr, including 11 in the 2025-26 season.

Information Messi wins MLS Cup with Inter Miami Inter Miami claimed their maiden MLS Cup crown earlier in December 2025, beating the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 at Chase Stadium. Rodrigo De Paul and Tadeo Allende struck late from a pair of Messi assists.