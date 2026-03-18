'Winning the opener': MI coach Mahela Jayawardene identifies major challenge

As the Indian T20 World Cup 2026 celebrations wind down, the focus shifts to the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The cash-rich league kicks off on March 28 at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium. Ahead of the 19th edition, Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach Mahela Jayawardene has identified a major challenge for his team: their opening match jinx.

Historical context MI's struggle in season openers Despite being one of the most successful T20 franchises, MI have struggled to win their IPL season openers. In 18 seasons, they have won their first game only four times, the last of which came in 2012. MI have a history of starting their IPL campaigns with a string of defeats. However, they are also known for their comebacks. In 2015, MI lost five of their first six matches before lifting the trophy.

Strategy shift Jayawardene addresses MI's opening match challenge Addressing the issue at a franchise event, Jayawardene said, "The elephant in the room is the first game for us, right? So my focus is that first match, how do we get over the line?" He emphasized wanting a good start to avoid playing catch-up later in the season. Notably, the five-time champions won their IPL openers only in 2009, 2010, 2011, and 2012.

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