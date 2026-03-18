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'Winning the opener': MI coach Mahela Jayawardene identifies major challenge
MI haven't won their IPL opener since 2012

'Winning the opener': MI coach Mahela Jayawardene identifies major challenge

By Parth Dhall
Mar 18, 2026
06:39 pm
What's the story

As the Indian T20 World Cup 2026 celebrations wind down, the focus shifts to the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The cash-rich league kicks off on March 28 at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium. Ahead of the 19th edition, Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach Mahela Jayawardene has identified a major challenge for his team: their opening match jinx.

Historical context

MI's struggle in season openers

Despite being one of the most successful T20 franchises, MI have struggled to win their IPL season openers. In 18 seasons, they have won their first game only four times, the last of which came in 2012. MI have a history of starting their IPL campaigns with a string of defeats. However, they are also known for their comebacks. In 2015, MI lost five of their first six matches before lifting the trophy.

Strategy shift

Jayawardene addresses MI's opening match challenge

Addressing the issue at a franchise event, Jayawardene said, "The elephant in the room is the first game for us, right? So my focus is that first match, how do we get over the line?" He emphasized wanting a good start to avoid playing catch-up later in the season. Notably, the five-time champions won their IPL openers only in 2009, 2010, 2011, and 2012.

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Training session

MI begin pre-season preparations 

On Monday, MI officially began their pre-season training for the upcoming 2026 season. Jayawardene led the first session on the ground, along with bowling coaches Paras Mhambrey and Lasith Malinga, fielding coach Carl Hopkinson, and their entire strength and conditioning and physiotherapy support staff. Notably, MI will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2026 opener on March 29 at Wankhede Stadium.

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