Rohit Sharma joins MI camp ahead of IPL 2026: Details 

Former Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has officially joined the Mumbai Indians (MI) squad ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The veteran opener is MI's all-time leading run-scorer and one of only four players to have scored over 6,000 runs in IPL history. He has won six IPL titles, including one with Deccan Chargers and five as MI's captain.

Training session MI kickstart pre-season training On Monday, MI officially began their pre-season training for the upcoming 2026 season. Head coach Mahela Jayawardene led the first session on the ground, along with bowling coaches Paras Mhambrey and Lasith Malinga, fielding coach Carl Hopkinson, and their entire strength and conditioning and physiotherapy support staff. "There's always something special about the first day of pre-season. You see the players walk in, the energy builds," said Jayawardene as per ANI.

Captaincy record Rohit's IPL journey Rohit joined MI in 2011 and was appointed as captain two years later. He led the team to its first-ever IPL title in his debut season as captain and continued to do so for 11 years. Under his leadership, MI won three more titles in 2017, 2019, and 2020. In the final of their second title win in 2015 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rohit was named Player of the Final.

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Campaign tone Jayawardene on training Jayawardene stressed the significance of the first training session in setting the tone for the entire campaign. "We wanted everyone to feel the intent from the very first session, in how we train, how we prepare, and how we show up for each other," he said. The rest of MI's squad is expected to join the camp in coming days as preparations intensify ahead of IPL 2026.

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Twitter Post MI share video of Rohit batting in nets! Shaana and Lord’s banter is already here 😂 pic.twitter.com/8SZHCH0hit — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 17, 2026