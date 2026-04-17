IPL 2026: Jasprit Bumrah's wicketless streak extends to five matches

Mumbai Indians (MI) coach Mahela Jayawardene continues to back ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah amid his wicketless streak in IPL 2026. Bumrah, widely regarded as one of the best bowlers in the world across formats, has failed to take a single wicket in five matches this season. His poor run has coincided with MI losing four consecutive games after winning their first of the season. Bumrah couldn't deliver as MI lost to Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium.

Team dynamics Jayawardene on Bumrah's form When asked about Bumrah's poor form, Jayawardene said he will overcome that. He also highlighted the team's failure to build pressure in the Powerplay. "I think Booms (Bumrah) is bowling well; it's just that we're not putting pressure in the powerplay," said Jayawardene, adding that the opposing batters know they don't need to take too much risk against him.

Collective responsibility MI bowling unit has struggled to strike early, Jayawardene says Jayawardene stressed that the MI bowling unit has struggled to strike early, which has hurt their campaign. He said, "I can't quite put a finger on it and say he hasn't taken wickets for a specific reason, but as a unit, we've lacked that penetration on different surfaces." The former Sri Lanka captain also emphasized the need for other bowlers in the team to step up and share the responsibility.

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Future prospects Injuries to key players hurting MI campaign, says Jayawardene Despite Bumrah's poor form, Jayawardene is hopeful that once he starts taking wickets, he could be unstoppable for the rest of the season. The MI coach also highlighted injuries to key players as a reason behind their slump. "We've had quite a few unfortunate injuries and illnesses within the camp, so we haven't been able to get everyone on the park," Jayawardene said.

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