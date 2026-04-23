IPL 2026: Ton-up Sanju Samson, bowlers help CSK tame MI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The match was held at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. CSK opener Sanju Samson scored an unbeaten century, his second of IPL 2026. The explosive knock helped CSK post a challenging total of 207/6 in their allotted overs. In response, MI were reduced to 11/3 and never quite ended up recovering in this stiff run-chase. MI managed 104/10 and lost by 103 runs.

CSK summary Summary of CSK's innings Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad added quick runs upfront. After Gaikwad's dismissal, the versatile Sarfaraz Khan came in and added 40 runs alongside Samson. Samson also added 31 runs with Dewald Brevis and another 43 alongside Kartik Sharma. He completed his ton in the final over, hitting two sixes and a four. Jamie Overton (15) also chipped in with a crucial cameo and helped CSK get to a convicing score.

Scoring spree MI bowlers: A look at the summary Jasprit Bumrah clocked 1/31 from his 4 overs. For the 2nd successive game, he ended up in the wickets column after going 5 games wicketless at the start. Hardik Pandya was plundered for runs. He conceded 38 runs from 2 overs. Allah Ghazanfar was sensational with 2/25 from 4 overs. Mitchell Santner bowled 4 overs and managed 1/44. Ashwani Kumar was amongst the wickets and clocked 2/37 from 4 overs. Krish Bhagat (0/31) bowled 2 overs.

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Information Gaikwad's poor IPL 2026 season continues Gaikwad got to a start before perishing. He managed 22 runs off 14 balls. From 7 matches this season, the CSK skipper has scored a paltry 104 runs at 14.85. His strike rate is 119.54.

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Feats 1st CSK batter and 11th overall with hundred versus MI Samson became the first CSK batter to smash an IPL hundred against MI, as per ESPNcricinfo. Overall, he is the 11th batter in IPL history to register a ton against MI. Samson joined the likes of Rahul (3), Yashasvi Jaiswal (2), Jos Buttler, Adam Gilchrist, Yusuf Pathan, AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Ben Stokes, Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill.

Do you know? Samson equals KL Rahul with 5 IPL hundreds This was Samson's 5th century in the IPL. The Team India batsman had hit two centuries in RR colors. Before that, his maiden IPL ton came for Delhi Capitals (DC) in 2017. Samson equaled KL Rahul in terms of IPL tons (5).

Information 4th CSK batter with multiple IPL hundreds Samson became the 4th CSK batter with multiple IPL hundreds. He has joined Shane Watson (2), Murali Vijay (2) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (2). He is also the 2nd player after Watson to smash 2 centuries for CSK in one season.

Runs Samson closing in on 5,000 IPL runs Samson slammed six sixes and 10 fours in his knock of 101*. The former RR and DC batter owns 4,997 runs from 184 IPL matches (178 innings) at 31.82. Besides his 5 tons, he also owns 26 fifties. His strike rate is 140.87. Samson also surpassed 700 IPL runs against MI. He has scored 702 runs from 24 matches at 33.42. He has hit one hundred and 5 fifties (SR: 145.94).

Information Samson equals Rohit Sharma in terms of T20 hundreds Samson now owns 8,693 runs in T20s from 337 matches (320 innings) at 30-plus. This was his 8th T20 hundred (50s: 24). Samson went on to equal Rohit Sharma in terms of T20 tons among Indians (8). Only Virat Kohli and Abhishek Sharma own more tons (9).

Chase How did MI fare while chasing 208-run target? MI faltered in their quest for a 208-run target. They lost Danish Malewar (0) and Quinton de Kock (7) early on before Naman Dhir (0) was also sent back. From being reduced to 11/3, senior players Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma joined hands and added a 73-run stand off 56 balls. However, once the partnership was broken, MI collapsed. CSK's spin duo of Akeal Hosein (4/17) and Noor Ahmad (2/24) did the damage.

Akeal Akeal Hosein floors MI with 4 wickets Hosein clocked one maiden over in his 4/17. With this effort, the West Indian now owns 259 T20 wickets from 276 matches (260 innings) at 25. The spinner clocked his 6th four-fer in T20s. He also owns a five-wicket haul. This was his maiden IPL four-fer. He owns six wickets in the tournament from 4 matches.

Do you know? 2nd-best figures against MI by a CSK bowler Hosein went on to register the 2nd-best figures against MI by a CSK bowler in IPL. Mohit Sharma's 4/14 in IPL 2014 remains the best performance. Meanwhile, Hosein became the 5th bowler from CSK to take a four-fer against MI.

Noor Noor gets to 235 wickets in T20s Noor started on a costly note before turning the tide in CSK's favor. The Afghan spinner raced to 235 wickets from 203 T20s at 22.66. In the IPL, the left-arm spinner raced to 54 wickets from 44 matches at 23.9. Versus MI, Noor now owns 9 scalps from 6 games at 20.77.

Duo Key numbers for Suryakumar and Tilak Suryakumar scored 36 runs off 30 balls. He hit 5 fours. The Indian T20I skipper raced to 4,467 runs in the IPL from 173 matches (158 innings) at 34.36. 3,859 of his IPL runs have come in MI colors at 37.46. Tilak managed a 29-ball 37. He smashed five fours. In 61 IPL games, he owns 1,680 runs at 36.52. Tilak went past 350 fours in T20s (353). He is also nearing 4,500 T20 runs (4,480).

Information Anshul Kamboj gets to 14 wickets in IPL 2026 CSK pacer Anshul Kamboj managed 1/10 from three overs. He has raced to 14 wickets in IPL 2026 from 7 matches at 15.78. He is currently the Purple Cap holder.

Details Points table and MI-CSK H2H record With this win, CSK have got to 5th position in the standings. From 7 games, they have three wins and 4 defeats. On the other hand, MI are placed 8th. This was their 5th defeat of the season (W2). In terms of the H2H record, CSK claimed their 19th win against MI from 40 meetings (L21). At the Wankhede Stadium, CSK won their 6th match against MI (L8).