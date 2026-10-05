Michael Bracewell shifts to casual contract; NZC issues names replacement

The 35-year-old Bracewell expressed his gratitude for the NZC's support in this career move.

He said, "The backing from New Zealand Cricket for me to take this opportunity at this stage of my career means a lot."

Despite the shift, Bracewell remains committed to representing BLACKCAPS and is looking forward to the upcoming India tour and future white-ball series.

Bracewell has joined Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, and Tim Seifert as New Zealand's casually contracted players.