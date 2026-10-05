Michael Bracewell shifts to casual contract; NZC issues names replacement
What's the story
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has announced that Michael Bracewell will be moving to a casual contract for the 2026-27 season. The decision comes as Bracewell is set to pursue an opportunity in the Big Bash League. Nick Kelly, a top-order batter who made his New Zealand debut in March 2025, will take over Bracewell's spot on the central contract list.
Contract transition
'Backing from NZC for me to take this opportunity'
The 35-year-old Bracewell expressed his gratitude for the NZC's support in this career move.
He said, "The backing from New Zealand Cricket for me to take this opportunity at this stage of my career means a lot."
Despite the shift, Bracewell remains committed to representing BLACKCAPS and is looking forward to the upcoming India tour and future white-ball series.
Bracewell has joined Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, and Tim Seifert as New Zealand's casually contracted players.
Rising star
Kelly has been a domestic standout
Kelly, who has 15 international caps to his name, including two as T20I captain, is a promising addition to the national contract list. He has been a standout performer in domestic cricket for several seasons.
NZC head coach Rob Walter praised Kelly's hard work and dedication, saying, "Nick's been a standout performer in domestic cricket for several seasons now and it's testament to his hard work that he's earned this first contract at this stage of his career."
Strategic advantage
Advantages of late introductions to international cricket
Walter also highlighted the benefits of introducing players like Kelly to international cricket a bit later.
He said it gives them an opportunity to know their game and trust themselves under pressure.
"Introducing players like Nick to international cricket a bit later certainly has its advantages in terms of the player knowing their game and being able to trust themselves to perform under pressure," he added.