Michael Carrick's Manchester United future to be decided 'pretty soon'

Michael Carrick has confirmed that his future with Manchester United will be decided "pretty soon." The announcement comes as talks continue over a contract for him to take over as head coach on a permanent basis. The deal is likely to be for two years, with an option for an additional season, as per reports. United still have two games left this season. Here's more.

Media interaction The future for me is going to be decided soon When asked about the ongoing contract talks during a press conference of Friday, Carrick said, "The future for me is going to be decided pretty soon. We knew that." His statement comes after United's chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox recommended his appointment as Ruben Amorim's permanent successor to minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Widespread backing Players back Carrick for top job Most players at Manchester United have thrown their weight behind Carrick for the top job. The majority of fans also believe that the former United and England midfielder deserves the role, having led the team to 10 wins in 15 Premier League games. His successful stint has secured a place in next season's Champions League for United. Carrick has also been shortlisted for the Manager of the Season award in the Premier League.

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