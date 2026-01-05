Michael Neser claims yet another four-fer in Ashes 2025-26: Stats
England were bowled out for 384 runs in their first innings of the fifth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday. Joe Root was the star of the show, scoring a brilliant knock of 160 runs before being dismissed by Michael Neser. Meanwhile, Neser went on to claim four wickets, including the final two in the same over. This was his third haul of four wickets for more in the ongoing Ashes. Here are further details.
A decent spell from Neser
Neser trapped opener Zak Crawley (16) on Day 1 as the Brits were reduced to 57/3. England resumed their innings at 211/3 on a sunny day at the SCG, with Root and Harry Brook (84) going strong. Neser made his second strike by dismissing all-rounder Will Jacks for 27, breaking his 52-run stand with Root. In the 98th over, he dismissed Root and Josh Tongue (0) in the same over to wrap up the England innings.
Neser races to 21 Test wickets
Neser ended with figures worth 4/60 from 18.3 overs. The pacer had claimed a fifer in the second Test of the ongoing series before being left out of the third game. He bounced back with a four-fer in the preceding game. Having bowled another fine spell, Neser has raced 21 wickets from five Tests at an average of 17.19. 16 of his wickets have come in the Ashes at 19.06.
Over 400 wickets in FC cricket
A veteran of First-Class cricket, the 35-year-old Neser has raced to 427 wickets across 119 games in the format at an average of 23-plus. He now has 22 four-wicket hauls alongside 13 fifers. He also boasts 4,015 runs in the format at 28.07.