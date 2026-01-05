This was his third haul of four wickets for more in the ongoing Ashes (Image Source: X/@cricketcomau)

Michael Neser claims yet another four-fer in Ashes 2025-26: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:47 am Jan 05, 202610:47 am

England were bowled out for 384 runs in their first innings of the fifth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday. Joe Root was the star of the show, scoring a brilliant knock of 160 runs before being dismissed by Michael Neser. Meanwhile, Neser went on to claim four wickets, including the final two in the same over. This was his third haul of four wickets for more in the ongoing Ashes. Here are further details.