Michael Schumacher shows major recovery signs 12 years after accident

Formula One legend Michael Schumacher is showing signs of improvement more than a decade after his life-changing skiing accident. The seven-time world champion, who had been bedridden for a significant portion of that time, can now use a wheelchair to move around at home and sit up straight, according to a Daily Mail report. This development comes as a major milestone in his long road to recovery.

Support system Schumacher's wife plays crucial role in his recovery The progress in Schumacher's recovery can be largely attributed to the tireless efforts of his wife, Corinna. As his primary caregiver and advocate, she has established a state-of-the-art medical facility at their homes in Spain and Switzerland. A team of medical professionals, including therapists, physiotherapists, and specialized nurses trained in neurological stimulation and cognitive engagement, provide round-the-clock care for Schumacher.

Recovery signs Schumacher's communication and awareness levels While Schumacher's ability to communicate remains extremely limited, there are indications that he is aware of his surroundings. This development has sparked hope for an even better recovery in the future. The racing icon suffered a severe brain injury after hitting a hidden rock while skiing at Meribel resort in the French Alps on December 29, 2013.

Advertisement

Accident aftermath Schumacher's accident and subsequent recovery journey The impact of the crash was so severe that it caused a life-threatening brain injury, requiring two emergency surgeries and leaving him in a coma for an extended period. Despite the challenges, his recovery has been marked by discretion and determination. The family has kept Schumacher out of the public eye since his accident, with only close family members and trusted friends being privy to his progress.

Advertisement