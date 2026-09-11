'Lot of quality..': Pakistan coach despite batting woes against England
What's the story
Despite a dismal performance on their England tour, Pakistan's batting coach Michael Smith has expressed optimism about the team's future. The visitors have failed to score over 200 runs in five attempts this series and are currently staring at defeat in the final Test at Edgbaston. However, Smith believes that the younger players in the squad will improve with time.
Player potential
Smith focuses on quality players in Pakistan
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has recalled seven players and head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed after their loss at Lord's.
An inquiry into some players' conduct is also underway.
However, Smith refrained from commenting on these matters and instead focused on the quality of players in Pakistan.
"For me there's a lot of quality in Pakistan. We've seen it for many years," Smith told reporters following the second day's play at Edgbaston.
Batting challenges
Transition phase for Pakistan batting lineup
Smith acknowledged a "transition phase" for the batting lineup and their inability to bat for longer periods.
He said, "We've shown some real good signs but just not for long enough."
The coach stressed that some players are on their first tour of England with limited Test experience, learning challenging lessons along the way.
Team morale
Team in good spirits, says Smith
Despite the struggles, Smith said the team is in good spirits. He stressed that it's too early to judge the younger players in the squad.
"It's tough cricket but the one thing our boys are really doing is embracing being on tour and actually enjoying themselves," he said.
The coach also highlighted how they are up against a strong bowling unit in home conditions.
Coaching approach
Structural changes needed?
Having joined as batting coach just before this series, Smith said he needs more time to decide if structural changes are needed.
He admitted that the challenge of preparing players for such conditions is "a bloody exciting one."
The coach emphasized that the potential of these players is exceptionally high and how quickly they can reach that level, especially outside Pakistan, will be a big challenge.
Summary
Pakistan have struggled at Edgbaston
England are on the verge of a series sweep against Pakistan, having reduced them to 52/2 at stumps on Day 2 of the third Test at Edgbaston.
Earlier in the day, the Brits finished with 453/10 from 89 overs after bundling out Pakistan for 133 in the 1st innings.
The visiting team's previous scores in this series have been 171/10, 135/10, 110/10, and 194/10.