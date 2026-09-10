Edgbaston Test: England on verge of series sweep against Pakistan

Brook was run out in the 50th over against the run of play. His 75 (97) included 6 fours.

In nine Tests against Pakistan, Brook surpassed 1,000 runs. He now owns 1,056 runs at an incredible average of 75.42, as per Cricinfo.

Across 14 innings, his tally includes seven 50-plus scores (4 tons and 3 half-centuries).

Brook has amassed 3,610 runs from 41 Tests at 53.08. He clocked his 20th half-century, in addition to 10 hundreds.

Notably, 14 of his half-centuries have come at home.