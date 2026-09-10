Edgbaston Test: England on verge of series sweep against Pakistan
What's the story
England are on the verge of a series sweep against Pakistan, having reduced them to 52/2 at stumps on Day 2 of the third Test at Edgbaston. The visitors still trail by 268 runs. Ollie Robinson was the star for England, dismissing Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique in his first over. Despite this, Azan Awais (29 not out) and Shan Masood (21 not out) put up a fight before rain interrupted play. Here's more.
Day 2
England manage 453 after resuming day on 156/4
England resumed Day 2 on a score of 156/4.
Harry Brook, who started his day on 52*, ended up managing a 75-run knock.
Dan Lawrence started his day on an unbeaten 5 and managed a pivotal 65 off 82 balls.
Jamie Smith and Ollie Robinson also hammered respective fifties.
England's other lower order batters made contributions with Gus Atkinson scoring 19 and Jofra Archer bagging an unbeaten 32.
England finished on 453 runs from 89 overs.
Pakistan
How did Pakistan fare on Day 2?
Pakistan saw England take a 320-run lead after having been bundled out for 133 in the 1st innings.
With the ball, Razaullah claimed a four-fer. However, he was expensive, conceding 148 runs from 23 overs.
Mohammad Ali finished with 2/92 from 19 overs.
With the bat in their 2nd outing, visitors Pakistan lost Saim Ayub to Robinson for a duck.
Ayub clocked successive ducks in this match.
Meanwhile, Abdullah Shafique fell for 0 as well to Robinson before Awais and Masood showed some fight.
Brook
Brook hammers his 20th half-century, surpasses 1,000 runs versus PAK
Brook was run out in the 50th over against the run of play. His 75 (97) included 6 fours.
In nine Tests against Pakistan, Brook surpassed 1,000 runs. He now owns 1,056 runs at an incredible average of 75.42, as per Cricinfo.
Across 14 innings, his tally includes seven 50-plus scores (4 tons and 3 half-centuries).
Brook has amassed 3,610 runs from 41 Tests at 53.08. He clocked his 20th half-century, in addition to 10 hundreds.
Notably, 14 of his half-centuries have come at home.
Lawrence
Dan Lawrence smashes 47-ball fifty against Pakistan
Lawrence continued his exploits in the third and final Test against Pakistan at Edgbaston.
He added an 86-run stand with Brook after the latter lifted England from a precarious 39/3.
He smashed 65 off 82 balls (9 fours).
Lawrence now has three half-centuries in the ongoing three-match Test series. His scores read 51, 17, 54, and 65.
Lawrence raced to 858 runs from 17 Tests at 29.58. This was his seventh half-century in Tests, including three against Pakistan.
Jamie
Smith slams his 3rd half-century versus Pakistan in Tests
Smith walked to the crease when England were 229/5 in the 50th over with Brook getting dismissed.
Alongside Lawrence, he was part of a 64-run stand off 76 balls.
He then added 38 runs alongside Atkinson and another 41 with Robinson before perishing.
Playing his 25th match, Smith has amassed 1,549 runs at 39.71. He clocked his 10th fifty (100s: 2).
In six matches against Pakistan (9 innings), Smith now owns 312 runs at 34.66 (50s: 3).
Do you know?
Cox replaces Smith as keeper in Pakistan's 2nd innings
England's wicketkeeper-batsman Smith was ruled out of Pakistan's second innings. He sustained an injury to his left ring finger while keeping wickets during Pakistan's first innings on Day 1. Jordan Cox took over as England's wicketkeeper for the rest of the match.
Robinson
Ollie Robinson slams his 2nd half-century in Tests
Robinson scored a 47-ball 50 for England. His knock was laced with 7 fours and a six.
In 24 matches (39 innings), Robinson now owns 498 runs at 14.64. He slammed his 2nd fifty.
As per Cricinfo, Robinson has amassed 132 runs from 6 matches (8 innings) against Pakistan at 16.5 (50s: 1).
Overall in First-Class cricket, Robinson has smashed 2,904 runs from 122 matches (177 innings) at 20-plus. He recorded his 9th FC fifty (100s: 2).
Razaullah
Razaullah claims four-fer on debut versus England
Razaullah bowled 23 overs and went for 148 runs.
He conceded at 6.40 runs an over and didn't bowl a single maiden. However, he showed promise by getting four wickets.
Razaullah claimed his 2nd four-fer in First-Class cricket.
Playing his 9th match (15 innings), he has raced to 34 wickets at an average of around 20, as per Cricinfo.
Besides two four-fers, he also has three five-wicket hauls.