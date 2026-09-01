Edgbaston Test: England take lead as Pakistan collapse for 133
What's the story
England dominated on the first day of the third Test against Pakistan at Edgbaston. The hosts bowled out their opponents for a paltry score of 133 runs, before ending the day at 156/4 with a lead of 23 runs. Despite losing three early wickets, England's Emilio Gay (60) and Harry Brook (52*) struck half-centuries in the last session to rescue their side from a precarious position.
Robinson
Robinson breaches 100 Test scalps
Pakistan's batting woes continued as they were bowled out in just 33.5 overs, their shortest innings of the series.
The visitors lost seven wickets in a chaotic morning session, with Ollie Robinson (3-15) claiming his 100th Test wicket.
Robinson dismissed opener Saim Ayub (0), making it a memorable milestone for him and England.
He ended up picking 3/15 from 11 overs (5 maidens).
In the ongoing Test series, Robinson owns a total of 19 wickets across 5 innings.
Duo
Tongue and Archer share 7 scalps between them
Jofra Archer (3-25) and Josh Tongue (4-42) were particularly lethal, with Tongue taking out Pakistan captain Babar Azam (7), Mohammad Imran (5), Ghazi Ghori (4) and Saud Shakeel (43).
Tongue has now amassed 17 scalps in the ongoing series at an average of 12 (5w: 1, 4w: 1).
Overall, he owns 74 wickets for England from 15 matches at 25.6. He picked up his third four-fer in Tests.
Archer clocked 3/25 from 7.5 overs. In 23 matches for England, Archer has picked 82 wickets at 27.52.
Babar
Babar Azam manages an 18-ball 7
Babar suffered an early dismissal. He fell prey to pacer Tongue for an 18-ball 7.
Babar's performance in the ongoing England series has been far from impressive.
He missed the first Test at Headingley due to injury and returned for the second Test at Lord's, where he scored eight runs in the first innings and six runs in the second.
As per Cricinfo, since his last hundred, Babar has managed 8 fifties from 39 innings. He has scored below 10 a total of 10 times.
ENG
Summary of England's response
At the end of Day 1, England had a lead of 23 runs over Pakistan.
The hosts ended their first innings at 156/4.
Ben Duckett scored a 15-ball 11 upfront whereas Jordan Cox (4) and Joe Root (8) were dismissed cheaply.
Emilio Gay faced 114 balls for his knock of 60. He added 104 runs alongside Brook, who is unbeaten on 52.
Dan Lawrence (5*) is batting alongside Brook.
For Pakistan, Razaullah has claimed 2/42 from 9 overs.