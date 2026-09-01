Edgbaston Test: England take lead as Pakistan collapse for 133

Jofra Archer (3-25) and Josh Tongue (4-42) were particularly lethal, with Tongue taking out Pakistan captain Babar Azam (7), Mohammad Imran (5), Ghazi Ghori (4) and Saud Shakeel (43).

Tongue has now amassed 17 scalps in the ongoing series at an average of 12 (5w: 1, 4w: 1).

Overall, he owns 74 wickets for England from 15 matches at 25.6. He picked up his third four-fer in Tests.

Archer clocked 3/25 from 7.5 overs. In 23 matches for England, Archer has picked 82 wickets at 27.52.