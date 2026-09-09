Ollie Robinson achieves unique feat with 100th Test wicket
What's the story
England pacer Ollie Robinson has completed 100 wickets in Test cricket. The right-arm seamer made history on Day 1 of the third and final Test against Pakistan at Edgbaston, Birmingham. He completed the century of wickets by dismissing Saim Ayub for a duck. Robinson not only celebrated a personal milestone but also surpassed India's Jasprit Bumrah to record the best average at the time of the 100th wicket in over a century (post-WWI).
Milestone
How Robinson reached the landmark
Robinson, who returned to the Test setup earlier this summer, continued his phenomenal run at Edgbaston.
As England elected to field, Pakistan's fortunes didn't change. They lost their first wicket in the third over, Robinson's second.
Robinson trapped Pakistan opener Saim Ayub in front to send him back for a 10-ball duck. This marked Robinson's 100th wicket in the format.
Wickets
Robinson takes three wickets in first innings
By lunch on Day 1, Robinson's figures read 8-3-9-2. He had also dismissed Abdullah Shafique (3).
The English seamer later dismissed Razaullah as Pakistan perished for 133 in 33.5 overs. His three wickets came for 15 runs in 11 overs, including three maidens.
Robinson's returns in the ongoing series read 5/51, 3/29, 4/11, 4/24, and 3/15.
He now has 102 wickets from 24 Tests at an average of 19.1. This includes 5 fifers.
Landmarks
Robinson surpasses Jasprit Bumrah
Robinson's bowling at the time of his 100th Test wicket was 19.34, the best for a bowler post-WWI (100-plus wickets), according to Cricbuzz.
He surpassed India's Bumrah, who currently averages 19.79 in the format.
Robinson is also the joint third-fastest England bowler to complete 100 wickets in Test cricket. He shares the spot with Tony Lock, who also took 24 Tests for the same.