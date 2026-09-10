Edgbaston Test: Pakistan's Razaullah claims four-fer on debut versus England

On Day 1, Razaullah helped Pakistan reduce England to 39/3 and 143/4 after the visitors perished for 133 in the 1st innings.

He got the wickets of Joe Root and half-centurion Emilio Gay.

On Day 2, England thwarted Pakistan with each batter making a contribution.

Razaullah dismissed Smith (69) in the 78th over before completing his four-fer with the wicket of Robinson, who smashed 50 runs off 47 balls.