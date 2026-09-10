Edgbaston Test: Pakistan's Razaullah claims four-fer on debut versus England
What's the story
England took a commanding 320-run lead over Pakistan in the third Test match at Edgbaston on Day 2. Resuming the day on 156/4, England were bowled out for 453 runs in their first innings, with Jamie Smith and Ollie Robinson both scoring half-centuries. Pakistan, who have had a torrid time on this tour, saw debutant Razaullah do a commendable job with the ball. 21-year-old Razaullah claimed a four-fer for his side and was the pick of the bowlers.
Performance
Razaullah the bright spot for Pakistan
On Day 1, Razaullah helped Pakistan reduce England to 39/3 and 143/4 after the visitors perished for 133 in the 1st innings.
He got the wickets of Joe Root and half-centurion Emilio Gay.
On Day 2, England thwarted Pakistan with each batter making a contribution.
Razaullah dismissed Smith (69) in the 78th over before completing his four-fer with the wicket of Robinson, who smashed 50 runs off 47 balls.
Information
Razaullah clocks 23-0-148-4
Razaullah bowled 23 overs and went for 148 runs. He conceded at 6.40 runs an over and didn't bowl a single maiden. However, he showed promise by getting four wickets.
Do you know?
2nd four-fer for the pacer in First-Class cricket
Razaullah claimed his 2nd four-fer in First-Class cricket. Playing his 9th match (15 innings), he has raced to 34 wickets at an average of around 20, as per Cricinfo. Besides two four-fers, he also has three five-wicket hauls.