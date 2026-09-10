England's Ollie Robinson slams his 2nd half-century in Tests: Stats

Robinson's knock was laced with 7 fours and a six.

In 24 matches (39 innings), Robinson now owns 498 runs at 14.64. He slammed his 2nd fifty.

As per Cricinfo, Robinson has amassed 132 runs from 6 matches (8 innings) against Pakistan at 16.5 (50s: 1).

Overall in First-Class cricket, Robinson has smashed 2,904 runs from 122 matches (177 innings) at 20-plus.

He recorded his 9th FC fifty (100s: 2).