England's Ollie Robinson slams his 2nd half-century in Tests: Stats
What's the story
After being in top gear with the ball against Pakistan in the ongoing three-match series, England's 32-year-old pacer Ollie Robinson made his presence felt with the bat. Robinson hit a solid fifty in the 3rd encounter at Edgbaston as England posted 453 in response to Pakistan's 1st innings score of 133. Robinson looked confident at the crease and toyed with Pakistan's bowlers. Here's more.
Information
Robinson adds two quality stands down the order
Robinson came when England were 331/7 following the dismissal of Gus Atkinson (19). Alongside Jamie Smith, England pacer Robinson put on 41 runs off 46 balls. Robinson then added 37 runs alongside Jofra Archer before perishing to Razaullah. It was a superb effort from Robinson.
Runs
9th fifty in First-Class cricket for Robinson
Robinson's knock was laced with 7 fours and a six.
In 24 matches (39 innings), Robinson now owns 498 runs at 14.64. He slammed his 2nd fifty.
As per Cricinfo, Robinson has amassed 132 runs from 6 matches (8 innings) against Pakistan at 16.5 (50s: 1).
Overall in First-Class cricket, Robinson has smashed 2,904 runs from 122 matches (177 innings) at 20-plus.
He recorded his 9th FC fifty (100s: 2).