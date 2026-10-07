Mikel Arteta signs new Arsenal contract: Decoding his achievements
What's the story
Mikel Arteta has signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal, extending his stay at the Premier League champions until June 2030. The 44-year-old's previous deal, which he signed in September 2024, was set to expire next summer. Since his appointment in 2019, Arteta has transformed Arsenal's fortunes and guided them to their first Premier League title in over two decades last season. Here's more.
Milestones
Arteta has won 5 trophies with Arsenal
Under Arteta's leadership, Arsenal have achieved several milestones.
Apart from winning the Premier League title last season, he also led the team to their second UEFA Champions League final.
Although they lost on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain, it was a significant achievement for the club.
He has also won an FA Cup (2019-20) and three FA Community Shields (2020, 2023 and 2026) during his tenure at Arsenal.
Meanwhile, Arsenal also finished runners-up in the 2025-26 Carabao Cup.
Future plans
'It's a privilege to commit my future to the club'
After signing the new contract, Arteta expressed his gratitude and excitement for the future.
He said, "It's a privilege to commit my future to the club and to continue to work with exceptional people who want the best for Arsenal."
He added that he was extremely grateful to Stan and Josh Kroenke for their trust and support during this special period in Arsenal's 140-year history.
Club statement
'We want to create a winning era together with Mikel'
Arsenal's chief executive Richard Garlick also commented on Arteta's new contract.
He said, "This is an important time in Arsenal Football Club's history. We want to create a winning era together with Mikel."
Garlick added that Arteta has the belief, determination, and understanding of what it takes to build something remarkable and enduring at Arsenal.
Salary details
Arteta becomes the highest-paid manager in the Premier League
As per Sky Sports News, Arteta's new four-year deal is worth over £20 million a season, making him the highest-paid manager in the Premier League.
The deal comes as a reward for his success last season, when Arsenal ended their 22-year wait to be crowned champions after three successive runners-up finishes.
His coaching staff has also signed extended deals with the club.
Do you know?
A win rate of 60-plus as Arsenal manager
Arteta has managed Arsenal in 361 matches across all competitions. So far, the Gunners have bagged 220 wins apart from 67 draws and 74 losses. Arteta's win percentage is an impressive 60.94.
Information
Key records for Arteta as Arsenal boss
Arteta is the second-youngest manager to win the Premier League title (44y 54d), behind only Jose Mourinho (42y 94d). As per Opta, Arteta has the highest win rate of any manager in Arsenal's history in all competitions (minimum 25 games).