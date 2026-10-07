Mikel Arteta signs new Arsenal contract: Decoding his achievements

Under Arteta's leadership, Arsenal have achieved several milestones.

Apart from winning the Premier League title last season, he also led the team to their second UEFA Champions League final.

Although they lost on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain, it was a significant achievement for the club.

He has also won an FA Cup (2019-20) and three FA Community Shields (2020, 2023 and 2026) during his tenure at Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Arsenal also finished runners-up in the 2025-26 Carabao Cup.