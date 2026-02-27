Arsenal on 'right trajectory' to get best out of Gyokeres
What's the story
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said that the club is on "the right trajectory" to get the best out of striker Viktor Gyokeres. The Swedish international joined Arsenal from Sporting Lisbon last summer and after a slow start, has been in fine form lately. He has scored 10 league goals this season, contributing to his total of 15 goals across all competitions from 36 matches.
Player progress
One thing leads to another, says Arteta
Gyokeres's recent form includes a brace in the North London derby. Arteta thinks that positive momentum has contributed to the 27-year-old's improved performance, hinting there is more to come from him. "I think one thing leads to another," he said at a press conference. "When you score the first one or the performances are good, you have more time with your team-mates, you understand the games, the opponent, the league better."
Training impact
We know his qualities, says Arteta
Arteta acknowledged Gyokeres's exceptional talent as a striker, saying, "We know his qualities. He is undoubtedly an incredible striker." He stressed the need for better understanding between the player and the team. Arsenal defenders have found training against Gyokeres to be a "nightmare," highlighting his quality and difficulty to defend against.
Match preview
Arsenal host Chelsea on Sunday
Arsenal will host Chelsea on Sunday, looking to extend their lead at the top of the table. The Gunners are five points clear of Manchester City after a comprehensive victory over Tottenham. Despite Chelsea's poor record against Arsenal in recent Premier League encounters, Arteta said this won't change his side's preparation. He stressed that every game and context is different, adding, "What we've done two weeks ago or two years ago is irrelevant."