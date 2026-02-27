Arsenal on 'right trajectory' to get best out of Gyokeres

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said that the club is on "the right trajectory" to get the best out of striker Viktor Gyokeres. The Swedish international joined Arsenal from Sporting Lisbon last summer and after a slow start, has been in fine form lately. He has scored 10 league goals this season, contributing to his total of 15 goals across all competitions from 36 matches.

Player progress One thing leads to another, says Arteta Gyokeres's recent form includes a brace in the North London derby. Arteta thinks that positive momentum has contributed to the 27-year-old's improved performance, hinting there is more to come from him. "I think one thing leads to another," he said at a press conference. "When you score the first one or the performances are good, you have more time with your team-mates, you understand the games, the opponent, the league better."

Training impact We know his qualities, says Arteta Arteta acknowledged Gyokeres's exceptional talent as a striker, saying, "We know his qualities. He is undoubtedly an incredible striker." He stressed the need for better understanding between the player and the team. Arsenal defenders have found training against Gyokeres to be a "nightmare," highlighting his quality and difficulty to defend against.

