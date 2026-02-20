Mitchell Marsh shines versus Oman, completes 6,000 T20 runs: Stats

Marsh was at his sublime best. He wasted no time and got ticking. Alongside Head, he took the onus and toyed with the Oman bowlers. He scored an unbeaten 64 off 33 balls, slamming 7 fours and 4 sixes.

Stats

37th T20 fifty and 6,000 runs for Marsh

Marsh has raced to a tally of 2,220 runs from 85 T20Is (80 innings) at 33.63. He slammed his 13th fifty (100s: 1). As per ESPNcricinfo, overall in T20s, he completed 6,000 runs. Marsh now owns 6,003 runs at 33.35. This was his 37th fifty (100s: 4). He has raced to 299 sixes.