Mitchell Marsh shines versus Oman, completes 6,000 T20 runs: Stats
What's the story
Mitchell Marsh shone in Match 40 of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup as Australia tamed minnows Oman by 9 wickets on Friday. The match at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele, saw the Aussies chase down 105-run target in just 9.4 overs. Marsh shared an opening partnership of 93 runs alongside Travis Head as the Aussies completed a 9-wicket win in this dead rubber.
Information
Marsh smacks an unbeaten 64
Marsh was at his sublime best. He wasted no time and got ticking. Alongside Head, he took the onus and toyed with the Oman bowlers. He scored an unbeaten 64 off 33 balls, slamming 7 fours and 4 sixes.
Stats
37th T20 fifty and 6,000 runs for Marsh
Marsh has raced to a tally of 2,220 runs from 85 T20Is (80 innings) at 33.63. He slammed his 13th fifty (100s: 1). As per ESPNcricinfo, overall in T20s, he completed 6,000 runs. Marsh now owns 6,003 runs at 33.35. This was his 37th fifty (100s: 4). He has raced to 299 sixes.