Mitchell Marsh surpasses 7,000 T20 runs; hammers 50th fifty-plus score

Marsh's knock was laced with three sixes and five fours.

He has raced to a tally of 7,033 runs from 256 T20 matches (243 innings) at 34.64. His strike rate is 141.48.

Marsh now owns 50 fifty-plus scores in the 20-over format. He hammered his 45th fifty in addition to posting 5 centuries.

As per Cricinfo, Marsh now has 366 sixes in T20s.