Mitchell Marsh surpasses 7,000 T20 runs; hammers 50th fifty-plus score
What's the story
Australian batter Mitchell Marsh has attained a new milestone in the 20-over format. Marsh has surpassed 7,000 runs in 20 overs cricket. He completed the landmark with his 17th run for Sunrisers Leeds versus Welsh Fire in Match 28 of The Hundred 2026 season on Sunday at Headingley, Leeds. Marsh ended up scoring a 34-ball 50 for his side. Here's more.
Knock
Marsh shines with a valiant fifty
Marsh and Ryan Rickelton added a strong 89-run stand for the opening wicket.
After Rickelton's dismissal, Harry Brook joined Marsh and the pair put on 27 runs.
However, both Brook and Marsh fell in quick succession.
Sunrisers Leeds were 121/3 off 68 balls when Marsh perished to New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson.
It was another compact knock from Marsh's blade, who stood tall.
Runs
45th fifty from Marsh's blade
Marsh's knock was laced with three sixes and five fours.
He has raced to a tally of 7,033 runs from 256 T20 matches (243 innings) at 34.64. His strike rate is 141.48.
Marsh now owns 50 fifty-plus scores in the 20-over format. He hammered his 45th fifty in addition to posting 5 centuries.
As per Cricinfo, Marsh now has 366 sixes in T20s.
Do you know?
The Hundred: 374 runs in his maiden season
Marsh has raced to 374 runs in his maiden The Hundred season. From 7 matches, Marsh has an average of 53.42. He hit his 4th fifty of the season. His strike rate is 173.14.