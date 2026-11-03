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'Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli pose challenge': NZ captain Mitchell Santner
Santner spoke about the challenge of bowling to Rohit, Kohli (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

'Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli pose challenge': NZ captain Mitchell Santner

By Parth Dhall
Nov 03, 2026
03:17 pm
What's the story

Ahead of the first ODI against India, New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner has acknowledged the challenge posed by the dynamic batting duo, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The opener of the five-match series is scheduled to be played at Auckland's Eden Park on Wednesday. Despite their focus on 50-over cricket, Santner believes that both players are still in top form and pose a major threat to his team's chances of winning the series opener.

Strategy

Santner on bowling to Rohit and Kohli

Santner stressed the need for his bowlers to be disciplined in their approach, keeping in mind the pitch and conditions.

He said, "When it's doing a bit, what does it look like? And then when it's flat, what does that look like as well?"

The New Zealand captain also acknowledged that Rohit and Kohli's aggressive batting at the top sets up a good score for their team.

Anticipation

Expecting big crowds for ODI series

Santner also spoke about the excitement around Rohit and Kohli's presence in New Zealand, saying he expects huge crowds throughout the ODI series.

He said, "I think it draws the crowds. We've had some really good crowds throughout the T20 series, and I expect they'll be the same with Rohit and Virat being here."

Notably, this will be the final international series for both Kohli and Rohit, who have retired from the other two formats.

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Information

How Kohli, Rohit have fared in NZ

According to Cricinfo, Kohli has the third-most ODI runs for India in New Zealand. He has scored 596 runs from 13 innings at an average of 49.66, including a ton. Meanwhile, Rohit has racked up 437 runs from as many innings at 36.41 in NZ.

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Adaptation

Rohit's evolution against short balls

Santner also noted that Rohit has improved his ability to handle short-pitched deliveries, making it harder for bowlers to trouble him with this tactic.

He said, "Teams have tried to go short at Rohit before, but he hits those for six now."

The New Zealand captain also believes his bowlers will have to apply pressure over long periods and adapt according to the pitch and match situation.

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