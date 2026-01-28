Mitchell Santner floors India in 4th T20I with three-fer: Stats
What's the story
New Zealand cricket team skipper Mitchell Santner bowled well to help his side beat India in the 4th T20I held at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Coming into this contest on the back of a 3-0 deficit in the 5-match series, Santner clocked 3/26 from his 4 overs as India were bowled out for 165 in 18.4 overs. Earlier, New Zealand scored 215/7. Here's more.
Information
Three wickets for left-arm spinner Santner
Santner introduced himself in the 7th over and was rewarded as he dismissed Sanju Samson. In the 9th over, Hardik Pandya was his 2nd victim. Both players wanted to play expensive shots. In the 18th over, Jasprit Bumrah became his final victim.
Wickets
Santner races to 134 wickets in T20Is
As mentioned, Santner bowled a solid spell worth 3/26 from 4 overs. In 126 matches, Santner has raced to 134 scalps for NZ in T20Is. He averages 23.08. As per ESPNcricinfo, Santner now owns 22 scalps from 25 matches at 29.09. Overall in T20s, he has 258 scalps at 24.15 from 256 matches (248 innings),