Mitchell Santner floors India in 4th T20I with three-fer: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:57 pm Jan 28, 202611:57 pm

New Zealand cricket team skipper Mitchell Santner bowled well to help his side beat India in the 4th T20I held at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Coming into this contest on the back of a 3-0 deficit in the 5-match series, Santner clocked 3/26 from his 4 overs as India were bowled out for 165 in 18.4 overs. Earlier, New Zealand scored 215/7. Here's more.