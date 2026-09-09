Can India ace Test challenge in NZ? Mitchell Santner answers
What's the story
New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner has backed India ahead of their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) series in New Zealand. The two-match series will be played under early-season conditions, which can be challenging for teams not used to them. However, Santner believes that India's squad has the firepower and variety needed to succeed. Speaking to the Times of India, he stressed the importance of quickly adapting to these conditions for a successful tour.
Adaptation strategy
Understanding unique challenges of early-season conditions
Santner stressed the need for players to quickly understand the unique challenges posed by early-season conditions in New Zealand.
He said, "The first thing is to try and understand the conditions as quickly as possible."
The Black Caps all-rounder also noted that some players have performed well in these conditions before, hinting that their experience could be beneficial for India's success.
Pace advantage
Can India's pacers shine?
Santner is confident that India's pace battery is more than capable of handling the early-season conditions.
He specifically mentioned Jasprit Bumrah as a key player, saying his ability to nip and swing the ball will be crucial.
The all-rounder also praised Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna for their consistent performances, highlighting the variety in India's bowling attack as an asset for this series.
Spin strategy
What about spinners?
Despite the early-season conditions not being particularly favorable for spin bowling, Santner believes there is still a place for it in Tests.
He specifically mentioned Manav Suthar, who has been a key bowler for India in recent series.
"He gets nice and tight to the stumps and gets good shape on the ball," said Santner about Suthar's bowling style.
Test history
India's tough task to qualify for WTC final
India currently sit fifth in the 2025-27 WTC standings and face a tough task to qualify for next year's final at Lord's.
Their upcoming tour of New Zealand will be particularly difficult as they have won a Test series in the country only twice in history, with the last one being in 2009.
On India's 2020 tour, NZ won both Test matches.