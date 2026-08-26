Mitchell Starc dethrones Jasprit Bumrah atop ICC Test Bowling Rankings
What's the story
Australian speedster Mitchell Starc has overtaken India's Jasprit Bumrah to become the top-ranked bowler in the ICC Test Rankings. The Australian pacer achieved this feat after a stellar performance in the 2nd Test against Bangladesh in Mackay. Starc took a 10-wicket haul, helping Australia level the two-match series. This earned him the Player of the Match and Player of the Series honors.
Ranking shift
Starc's rise to the top
Starc's impressive performance in the second Test saw him take 6/12 and 4/39.
This helped him jump ahead of Bumrah and New Zealand's Matt Henry, who are now second and third, respectively, in the ICC Test Bowling Rankings.
Starc's previous best ranking was second after the 2025 Boxing Day Test.
He now has 872 rating points compared to Bumrah (862), who missed the Sri Lanka Test series.
Additional shifts
Cummins, Lyon also rise in rankings
With Starc's rise to the top spot, Australia captain Pat Cummins also moved up a spot (841 rating points) to fourth after taking six wickets in the Mackay Test.
Spin-bowling veteran Nathan Lyon also climbed two spots to enter the top 10. He is now 10th with 731 rating points.
India's Manav Suthar rose 28 places to his career-best 48th position while Prasidh Krishna climbed two spots to rank 53rd.
Do you know?
Most successful left-arm bowler in Test history
With his heroics in the aforementioned Bangladesh game, Starc has completed 445 wickets from 107 Tests at an average of 26.12. He is the highest wicket-taker among left-arm bowlers and the 10th highest overall. Starc surpassed Dale Steyn's tally of 439 wickets.