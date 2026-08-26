Mitchell Starc dethrones Jasprit Bumrah atop ICC Test Bowling Rankings 

Starc's impressive performance in the second Test saw him take 6/12 and 4/39.

This helped him jump ahead of Bumrah and New Zealand's Matt Henry, who are now second and third, respectively, in the ICC Test Bowling Rankings.

Starc's previous best ranking was second after the 2025 Boxing Day Test.

He now has 872 rating points compared to Bumrah (862), who missed the Sri Lanka Test series.