Starc dismisses Stokes for 12th time in Ashes: Key stats 

England captain Ben Stokes was left fuming after being dismissed by Australia's Mitchell Starc in the third Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval. Stokes, who had been fighting hard against the hosts on Day 3, was finally undone by Starc's inswinger. The left-arm pacer bowled a perfect nip-backer that went through the gap between bat and pad. This was the 12th occasion of Starc trapping Stokes in Test cricket. Here are further details.

Resilience Starc brings end to Stokes's resistance Despite the early collapse, Stokes found an able ally in No.10 batter Jofra Archer. The duo put up a 106-run partnership, with Archer also scoring a half-century (51). However, it was Starc who broke their resistance by dismissing Stokes for 83. The wicket fell on the first ball of the 85th over as Starc's inswinger got past Stokes's defenses and rattled his stumps. England's innings later ended at 286/10. The Aussies had posted 371/10 batting first.

Battle Starc only behind Ashwin As per ESPNcricinfo, Starc has now trapped Stokes 12 times across 26 innings as the latter has just managed 223 runs in this battle at 18.58. Only India's Ravichandran Ashwin (13) has dismissed the England captain more often in Tests. Meanwhile, six of Stokes's dismissals against Starc have been recorded Down Under - the most for any bowler. In the ongoing series, Starc dismissed Stokes for the third time.

Stokes knock Second fifty of the series for Stokes Stokes smashed eight fours en route to his 83 off 198 balls. This was his second fifty of the ongoing series, and a 10th overall in the Ashes. The tally includes four tons as well. He has now completed 1,722 runs against Australia at 35.87. Overall, Stokes hit his 37th Test fifty as he also boasts 14 centuries. Across 118 Test matches, Stokes has raced to 7,192 at an average of 35.60.