How has Mitchell Starc performed at the SCG (Tests)? Stats

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc will be aiming to finish the 2025-26 Ashes series on a high. Starc has played a key role in helping Australia own a 3-1 lead in the 5-match series. Starc is the leading wicket-taker in this series and he would be aiming to flex his muscles again. Ahead of the 5th Ashes encounter at the SCG , we decode Starc's numbers.

SCG Starc averages a disappointing 42.40 with the ball at SCG The SCG hasn't quite been a happy hunting ground for Starc. As per ESPNcricinfo, Starc has managed 27 wickets from 10 matches at an average of 42.40. He is yet to take four-plus wickets in an innings here with his best performance being 3/25. Versus England, Starc has picked up 4 wickets from 2 matches at 60.5. His best figures read 3/118.

Overall Starc's overall Test numbers and his performance in Ashes 2025-26 Overall in Tests, Starc owns a staggering 428 scalps from 104 matches (200 innings) at 26.43. He has picked 18 fifers besides owning three 10-wicket match hauls. Versus England, the premier fast bowler has picked 123 wickets from 26 matches (50 innings) at 25.26. He owns 6 fifers and one 10-wicket match haul. In the 2025-26 Ashes series, Starc has 26 wickets at 17.42.