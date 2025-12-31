How has Mitchell Starc performed at the SCG (Tests)? Stats
Australian pacer Mitchell Starc will be aiming to finish the 2025-26 Ashes series on a high. Starc has played a key role in helping Australia own a 3-1 lead in the 5-match series. Starc is the leading wicket-taker in this series and he would be aiming to flex his muscles again. Ahead of the 5th Ashes encounter at the SCG, we decode Starc's numbers.
Starc averages a disappointing 42.40 with the ball at SCG
The SCG hasn't quite been a happy hunting ground for Starc. As per ESPNcricinfo, Starc has managed 27 wickets from 10 matches at an average of 42.40. He is yet to take four-plus wickets in an innings here with his best performance being 3/25. Versus England, Starc has picked up 4 wickets from 2 matches at 60.5. His best figures read 3/118.
Starc's overall Test numbers and his performance in Ashes 2025-26
Overall in Tests, Starc owns a staggering 428 scalps from 104 matches (200 innings) at 26.43. He has picked 18 fifers besides owning three 10-wicket match hauls. Versus England, the premier fast bowler has picked 123 wickets from 26 matches (50 innings) at 25.26. He owns 6 fifers and one 10-wicket match haul. In the 2025-26 Ashes series, Starc has 26 wickets at 17.42.
Starc finished as the highest wicket-taker in 2025 (Tests)
Starc was an absolute beast in 2025. He can safely be regarded the Test performer of the year. Starc featured in 11 matches and claimed the most wickets (55). He averaged 17.32 with three fifers and one 10-wicket match haul.