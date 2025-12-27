Who were the best performers in 2025 (Test cricket)? Stats

The calendar year 2025 in Test cricket got over on December 27, Saturday, with the 4th Ashes encounter at the MCG getting over inside two days. Australia, who lead the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle, lost the year's last match against England. 2025 brought out the best of several players across nations. Here we decode the best performers in the longest format.

#1 Mitchell Starc - Australia Australia's left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc was an absolute beast in 2025. He can safely be regarded the Test performer of the year. Starc featured in 11 matches and claimed the most wickets (55). He averaged 17.32 with three fifers and one 10-wicket match haul. Starc's strike rate of 28.36 is the best bowling SR in a calendar year in Tests (minimum 50 wickets).

#2 Shubman Gill - India Shubman Gill finished with the most runs in 2025. Having played 9 matches, he racked up 983 runs at 70.21 with the help of 5 tons and a fifty. He enjoyed a terrific England tour, scoring 754 runs from 5 matches. He smashed 4 tons as India drew 2-2 against hosts England. Gill, who was appointed India's captain, made his presence felt.

#3 Ben Stokes - England England skipper Ben Stokes was terrific with his all-round performance. With the ball, the right-arm pacer bagged 33 wickets from 9 matches at 23.12. He picked one four-fer and two five-wicket hauls. He was England's joint-highest wicket-taker alongside Josh Tongue. With the bat, the southpaw amassed 496 runs from 16 innings at 31 (100s: 1, 50s: 2).