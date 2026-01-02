Ashes: Mitchell Starc can break this Rangana Herath record (Tests)

Mitchell Starc , the talismanic Australian pacer, will be looking to end the 2025-26 Ashes series on a high note. The left-arm fast bowler is on the verge of scripting history as he needs just six wickets to become the highest wicket-taker among left-arm bowlers in Test history. The feat could be accomplished during the upcoming fifth and final Test match against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground (MCG), starting January 4. Here are further details.

Career overview Starc closing in on Herath's tally Starc made his Test debut in 2011 against New Zealand. Since then, he has taken an impressive 428 wickets in 104 matches at an average of 26.43, as per ESPNcricinfo. He has taken 18 five-wicket hauls and three 10-wicket match hauls. Currently, former Sri Lankan spinner Rangana Herath is the most successful left-arm bowler, having claimed 433 wickets from 93 Tests at 28.07. The only other left-armer with 400-plus Test wickets is Pakistan pace-bowling great Wasim Akram (414).

Series stats Leading wicket-taker in Ashes 2025-26 In the ongoing Ashes 2025-26 series, Starc is the leading wicket-taker with 26 wickets from four matches at an average of 17.42. He has two five-wicket hauls in this prestigious series. His impressive performances in Perth and Brisbane earned him the 'Player of the Match' title in both Test matches. No other bowler has touched the 20-wicket mark in the series, in which Australia are 3-1 up with a match to go.