Mohamed Salah to join Turkish club Trabzonspor after Liverpool exit
What's the story
Mohamed Salah, the former Liverpool star and one of the club's all-time greats, is set to join Turkish side Trabzonspor on a free transfer. The move comes after Salah and Liverpool mutually agreed to terminate his contract a year early. The 34-year-old forward had a difficult season last season, which saw him being dropped from the team and publicly falling out with then Liverpool head coach Arne Slot.
Achievements
Salah's stellar 9-year career at Anfield: Numbers
Salah scored 257 goals and made 120 assists in 442 Liverpool appearances.
191 of his goals and 93 assists came from 315 Premier League matches.
Salah won two Premier League honors with Liverpool in 2019-20 and 2024-25.
He also bagged one FA Cup in 2021-22 and an EFL Cup (also 2021-22). He was an EFL Cup runner-up in 2024-25.
Salah won the FA Community Shield in 2022 besides the UEFA Champions League in 2018-19.
He was also a two-time UCL runner-up in 2017-18 and 2021-22.
He won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in 2019.
Fanfare
Salah given a hero's welcome at Trabzonspor
He was heavily linked with clubs in Saudi Arabia but is now headed for a new chapter in his career with Trabzonspor.
The Turkish side will compete in the UEFA Europa League playoffs after finishing third last season.
Salah was given a hero's welcome at Trabzonspor, with hundreds of fans gathering outside Ataturk Airport in Istanbul to greet him.
The Egyptian international donned the club colors and interacted with the ecstatic crowd.
While his salary at Trabzonspor remains undisclosed, it is believed that as a free agent, the Super Lig club could afford to allocate more of their budget toward his wages.
Awards
Salah won numerous big individual awards while playing for Liverpool
During his time with the Reds, Salah was awarded the FWA Footballer of the Year on three occasions in 2017-18, 2021-22 and 2024-25.
He also won four Premier League Golden Boot awards in 2017-18, 2018-19 (shared), 2021-22 (shared) and 2024-25.
Salah was Premier League Player of the Season in 2017-18 and 2024-25.
He also won Premier League Playmaker of the Season award in 2021-22 and 2024-25.
Salah scooped Premier League Goal of the Season award as well in 2021-22.
Information
'Trabzon, are you ready?'
"Trabzon, are you ready? I can hear you. See you very soon," Salah said in a video posted by the club on X. "Everywhere is Trabzon to us," he added while donning a Trabzonspor kit, referring to the club's motto.
Twitter Post
Salah!
Bordo-Mavili formasıyla ilk kez kameraların karşısında… İlk mesajı Büyük Trabzonspor Taraftarına:— Trabzonspor (@Trabzonspor) August 5, 2026
“Bize Her Yer Trabzon!” ❤️💙#SalahIsComing pic.twitter.com/Sr1KcRDwpk