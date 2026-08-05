Mohamed Salah to join Turkish club Trabzonspor after Liverpool exit

He was heavily linked with clubs in Saudi Arabia but is now headed for a new chapter in his career with Trabzonspor.

The Turkish side will compete in the UEFA Europa League playoffs after finishing third last season.

Salah was given a hero's welcome at Trabzonspor, with hundreds of fans gathering outside Ataturk Airport in Istanbul to greet him.

The Egyptian international donned the club colors and interacted with the ecstatic crowd.

While his salary at Trabzonspor remains undisclosed, it is believed that as a free agent, the Super Lig club could afford to allocate more of their budget toward his wages.