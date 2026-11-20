Sri Lanka were bowled out for 98 in the 1st innings with Abbas leading the way. He bagged 3/14 from 14 overs which included six maidens.

Pakistan responded with a score of 325 and claimed a substantial lead.

In their 2nd innings, the Lankans offered resistance and managed 316.

Abbas was once again the chief performer. He bowled 34 overs and clocked 3/55 (15 maidens).