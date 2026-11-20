Mohammad Abbas delivers big in Test series against SL: Stats
What's the story
Pakistan cricket team's Mohammad Abbas put in a match-winning performance in the 2nd and final Test versus Sri Lanka. His six wickets in the Rawalpindi contest helped hosts Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets on Day 4. Abbas won the Player of the Match award and was adjudged the Player of the Series too as Pakistan won 1-0. We decode his stats.
2nd match
Abbas claims six wickets in the contest
Sri Lanka were bowled out for 98 in the 1st innings with Abbas leading the way. He bagged 3/14 from 14 overs which included six maidens.
Pakistan responded with a score of 325 and claimed a substantial lead.
In their 2nd innings, the Lankans offered resistance and managed 316.
Abbas was once again the chief performer. He bowled 34 overs and clocked 3/55 (15 maidens).
Information
8 wickets in the series for veteran Abbas
Earlier in the drawn encounter at the same venue, Abbas clocked 2/68 from 33 overs (12 maidens) with Sri Lanka batting just once and scoring 446. In total, Abbas finished this series with 8 scalps from three outings with the ball. He delivered 33 maidens.
Numbers
A look at his Test numbers
In 35 matches for Pakistan, Abbas has managed 139 wickets at 22.35.
Notably, he is closing in on 350 maiden overs (346).
22 of his 139 scalps have come against Sri Lanka from six matches at 22.72, as per Cricinfo.
Abbas, who has played only 5 matches on home soil, owns 17 scalps at 20.52.
Do you know?
Highest Test wicket-taker in 2026
Abbas is the highest Test wicket-taker in 2026 calendar year. From 8 games (14 innings), he has claimed 39 scalps at 20.25. He has also clocked the most maiden overs (74). England's Josh Tongue (33) and Australia's Mitchell Starc (32) are the only other bowlers with 30-plus scalps in 2026.
Information
Abbas is closing in on 950 First-Class cricket scalps
Overall in First-Class cricket, Abbas has raced to 944 wickets from 231 matches (411 innings) at 20.42. He owns a total of 37 four-fers and 60 five-wicket hauls.