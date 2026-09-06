Did Team Pakistan become overconfident after beating India in 2021?
What's the story
Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Yousuf has controversially claimed that the current crisis in Pakistan cricket can be traced back to their victory over India in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup. He said that the win had a negative impact on the team, as players began to think they had achieved something major and lost sight of what needed to be done next. Notably, Pakistan famously won that game by 10 wickets - their first and only win over India in a World Cup match across formats.
Humility in cricket
'If you behave with your collar raised, problems will arrive'
Yousuf stressed the importance of humility in sports, saying that when players perform well, they should remain humble.
"That match, which we won against India in 2021, damaged us a lot. Because after that victory, players started to think that they had achieved something big," he said during a conversation on Samaa TV.
"They couldn't understand what they had to do next. When you are performing well, you should stay humble."
Performance critique
Yousuf slams team's poor performances in global events
Yousuf slammed the team's performance over the last four-five years across different tournaments, including ODI World Cups, T20 World Cups, Asia Cups, and Champions Trophy.
He said that despite the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) supporting them with several coaches coming and going, no player has taken responsibility.
The former cricketer backed PCB's decision to take action against players after their poor performances in England.
Notably, Pakistan have not qualified for the knock-out stage of an ICC event since 2023.
Team overhaul
Pakistan cricket hits new low after England Test drubbing
Pakistan cricket hit a new low after losing the second Test to England by 194 runs, following an innings defeat at Headingley.
In response, PCB sent seven players home and called up as many replacements for the third and final Test (including five uncapped ones).
The players sent back were Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Khurram Shahzad, Aamir Jamal and Mohammad Awais Jafar.
Support for PCB
Yousuf backs PCB's decision to send players home
Yousuf supported PCB's decision to take action in the middle of an ongoing tour with one Test still left to play.
He said that Pakistan are ninth in the World Test Championship standings and their reputation is getting ruined, so the board has to take some steps.
"I don't see an issue with the PCB reaction. Because the team has been playing terrible cricket. It's not just this one series against England."