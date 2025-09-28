Will Team India accept Asia Cup trophy from PCB boss?

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has landed in Dubai for the highly-anticipated T20 Asia Cup final between India and Pakistan on September 28. His presence at the post-match presentation ceremony could be a potential flashpoint, given his recent actions and statements on social media.

Tensions rise India were reportedly unwilling to share dais with Naqvi After India's group stage match against Pakistan, which they won by seven wickets, there were reports of the Suryakumar Yadav-led team possibly skipping the presentation ceremony. This was due to their unwillingness to share the dais with Naqvi. The Indian players had refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts after a match on September 14 and even shut their dressing room door when approached for customary post-match greetings.

Accusations Naqvi accused of bias as ACC chairman Naqvi has been accused of being biased in his role as ACC chairman during the Asia Cup 2025 edition. He recently shared a Cristiano Ronaldo video without context, which was interpreted by some as a provocative gesture toward India. The PCB had also accused match referee Andy Pycroft of not maintaining cricketing spirit after India's victory and sought his removal from the tournament, which was rejected by ICC.